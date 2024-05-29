Score! Get $70 off this powerful Geeokom mini PC
Use our exclusive coupon code to drop its price to $329
When it comes to powerful and user upgradable mini PCs, Geekom makes some of the best in the market. Although Memorial Day is over, Geekom is saving one of its best sales for last.
For a limited time, you can get the latest Geekom A5 Mini PC for just $329 at Geekom via coupon code "TOMA5". That's $70 off and one of the best deals we've seen on this PC.
Geekom A5 Mini PC: was $399 now $329 @ GeekOM
The Geekom A5 Mini is a compact PC that comes loaded with cutting edge hardware. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. You also get two USB 3.2 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. Note: Use coupon code "TOMA5" at checkout to get this price.
Geekom A5 Mini PC: was £379 now £329 @ GeekOM
If you're located in the UK, you can also get the Geekom A5 Mini PC for £329 via coupon code "TOMA5". This config features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. You also get two USB 3.2 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.
Although we've yet to review this model, previous Geekom mini PCs we've tested have won our Editor's Choice award. Note that Geekom AU is also selling the A5 Mini PC.
