Prime Day Tineco deals — vacuum and mop combos from $289

Household chores are never fun. Fortunately, Prime Day is a good time to score deals on powerful vacuum cleaners that can make cleaning up your home a breeze.

One of our favorite deals today comes courtesy of Tineco. For a limited time, you can get the Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Vacuum for just $289 at Amazon. That's one of the best vacuum cleaner deals we've seen from Amazon today. That's not the only deal you can get. Below are three more deals designed to make cleaning your home that much quicker and easier. Alternatively, for more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes this week.

Best Tineco vacuum deals

Tineco Floor One S5 Wet/Dry Vacuum: was $449 now $289 @ Amazon

The Tineco Floor One S5 is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop. It clean wet or dry messes as well as tackle sticky messes on hard floors with ease. It uses Tineco's proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology to automatically adjust suction, water flow, and brush roller speed.

Tineco One Stretch S6: was $599 now $419 @ Amazon

Like its namesake suggests, the One Stretch S6 can lay flat for cleaning corner of your home. It effortlessly reclines fully to 180 degrees, which makes it easy to maneuver under furniture or into low areas to clean those hard to reach dust bunnies. It also uses 158-degree water to dissolve stains and deep-clean from the pipe to the brush roller.