Prime Day Roborock deals — vacuums and mops from $299
Save up to $650 off these Roborock vacs
Roborock makes some of the best robot vacuums we've tested. With Prime Day in full swing, now is the time to score one of these powerful robot vacuums on the cheap.
For instance, right now you can get the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra on sale for $949 at Amazon. That's a massive $650 off and one of the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals we've seen. What makes this an especially great deal is the S8 Pro Ultra doubles as a robo vac and mop. Below I've rounded up some of the best Roborock deals right now. Alternatively, for more ways to save, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes this week.
Best Roborock deals
Roborock Q5 Max+: was $599 now $299 @ Amazon
The Q5 Max+ offers hands-free cleaning with style. This svelte robo vac uses a LiDAR navigation system that helps it create detailed 3D maps of your home. It adapts rapidly to different environments, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning every time. It also self-empties into a 2x2.5L dust bag, allowing you to go up to 7 weeks without the hassle of manual trash disposal.
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra: was $1,599 now $949 @ Amazon
The S8 Pro Ultra from Roborock offers dual sonic mopping for better results in less time. It can also manage itself with self-refilling, emptying, drying, washing, and cleaning. It's now at its lowest price ever. Household chores don't get easier than this.
Roborock S8 Max Ultra: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Amazon
The S8 Max Ultra is a vacuum and mop rolled into one. Its intelligent dirt detection ensures optimal mop-washing time, and returns to heavily soiled areas for thorough cleanliness. The automatic detergent dispenser provides over 3 months of cleaning support with a single fill, while automatic dust collection, water replenishment, and a self-cleaning base ensure hassle-free maintenance.
