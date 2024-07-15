Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals — 5 sales I'd snag right now from $17

Prime Day is so close, you can almost taste it. Amazon's sale is a great time to save on some of the best Bluetooth speakers, whether you're looking for a budget-friendly model or a powerhouse speaker with bass you can hear for miles.

Right now the Sony SRS-XE300 speaker is $168 at Amazon ($30 off.) It's IP67 rated for water resistance, meaning it's fine to bring poolside and also boasts up to 24 hours of battery life. You can also get the JBL Clip 4 for $49 at Amazon ($20 off.) It lasts for up to 10 hours of playtime, and is small enough to take with you everywhere.

Best Bluetooth speaker deals

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. Note that this isn't a portable speaker and has to be used while plugged in.

Price check: $17 @ Best Buy

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Sony SRS-XE300: was $198 now $168 @ Amazon

This Sony Bluetooth speaker has dropped in price at Amazon. Sporting an IP67 rating, it's waterproof, dustproof and shock resistant, meaning it's great for outdoor adventures. And you can use it a long time on a charge — it's rated for up to 24 hours of battery life. A 10-minute quick charge also gets you up to 70 minutes of listening time.