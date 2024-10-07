Massive Dell sale to fight Prime Day — 7 deals I’d shop on laptops, desktops and more

Prime Big Deal Days start tomorrow — but there's plenty more savings to be found at competing retailers. For example, Dell's "Seasonal Shopping" sale is now live and offering major discounts on new laptops, desktops and monitors.

Even at full price, Dell’s products are a great value — but right now, you can get deals starting at just $69. One of my favorite deals is the Dell XPS 14, which is currently $500 off its original price. You can also splurge on the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for only $3,299 — it's still pricey, but that's $700 in savings for a stellar gaming machine.

Below, I've rounded up the top 9 Dell deals you can get right now. For more ways to save, check out our roundup of today's best Dell coupons.

Dell Deals

Dell 24 Monitor: was $119 now $69 @ Dell

The Dell S2425H is a 24-inch FHD monitor that optimizes eye comfort and features impressive visuals with outstanding acoustics. It offers style, performance and value at a discount.

Dell 27” 4K UHD Monitor: was $279 now $229 @ Dell

A good monitor can make you more productive, whether you're adding to your desktop setup or wanting a larger screen to use with your laptop. This 27-inch monitor features crisp 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, AMD FreeSync, integrated speakers, and an adjustable stand to help you find the best, ergonomic angle.

Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $329 now $249 @ Dell

The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: was $699 now $449 @ Dell

The latest 2-in-1 powerhouse from Dell comes in the form of this sleek Inspiron 14 — sporting a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. All of this makes the $250 saving all the more worthwhile!

Dell Inspiron 16: was $949 now $699 @ Dell

Finding a dependable laptop doesn't have to cost you a lot. At $250 off, this laptop is an awesome pick for those looking to answer emails, browse the web, stream media, or perform any other basic tasks. It's equipped with an Intel Core 7 150U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz, 300-nit display.

Latitude 5540: was $1,149 now $879 @ Dell

This Windows 11 laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and plenty of ports, including a MicroSD slot and USB-A. Sadly, we'd have liked more than 256GB of storage, but it's ideal for anyone happy to hook up a hard drive or two.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,299 now $999 @ Dell

Save $300 on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, ready for improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 30-120Hz, 500-nit display.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $999 @ Dell

This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. At $500 off, this laptop is a steal. For just $999, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 500-nit display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop: was $1,549 now $1,249 @ Dell

One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed is now on sale for Dell TechFest. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i7-14700KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.