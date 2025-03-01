Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked — shop my 17 favorite styles from $14

It's no secret that Lululemon is the go-to fitness brand for many, including myself. You truly can't beat the brand's quality, comfort and style. While their work out gear does tend to run a bit pricey, one of my favorite pro tips is to keep an eye on their We Made Too Much section.

From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. If you're looking for some cozy apparel to keep you warm at home or on the go, I recommend the Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie for just $49. You can also grab the coveted Lululemon Cropped Align Leggings to rock at the gym for just $59.

Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so if you're looking for the best discounts, check out all different color options available in your size. Keep scrolling to see my favorite items from Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Lululemon Accessories

Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark (Unisex): was $48 now $24 at lululemon (US) I don't know about you, but I love rocking a beanie in the colder months. Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you'll want to sport it all winter.

Lululemon Women's Apparel

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $34 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $59 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $59. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Align Dress: was $148 now $99 at lululemon (US) Designed for yoga and casual wear, the buttery-soft Align dress is practically weightless and offers light support. Pair yours with a lightweight sweater, head to tennis, or hit up your next yoga class in style.

Lululemon Men's Apparel

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also made with stretchy jersey material. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.