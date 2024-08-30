Labor Day appliance sales — best deals from Home Depot, Lowe’s and more

Labor Day is upon us and there are hundreds of Labor Day appliance sales to shop. If you're in need of a new fridge, washer/dryer set, range, or other helpful appliance for your home, now is the perfect time to buy.

You can save up to 50% on select appliances, like this LG top-load washer on sale for $674 at Best Buy (and matching dryer knocked down to $674 as well). Alternatively, there's this Frigidaire's freestanding gas range on sale for just $1,099 at Best Buy, plus you'll get a $100 Best Buy gift card with your purchase.

Keep scrolling to see my top 11 Labor Day appliance sales, or check out more of the best Labor Day sales we've rounded up to find a great deal on a new TV, mattress, laptop, or pair of running shoes.

Best Labor Day appliance sales

Whirlpool Top-Load Washer: was $699 now $488 @ Lowe’s

Investing in a new washing machine is a pricey endeavor, but this $211 discount on a reliable top-load washer from Whirlpool will help you out. A large capacity of 3.5 cubic feet, dual-action spiral agitator for strong cleaning power, and straightforward controls make this washing machine an easy choice. If you need a dryer to match, Whirlpool's electric dryer is also $211 off while supplies last.

LG Top-Load Washer: was $1,349 now $674 @ Best Buy

This top-load washer from LG has amassed a 4.6 out of 5 star rating from over 1,100 reviews, and Best Buy has it on sale for 50% off — what a deal! You can access some features remotely via LG's ThinQ app, and easily fit a comforter and full set of king-size bedding with its 5.0-cu-ft capacity. The matching dryer is on sale for $675 too, and if you buy both together, you can save an extra $100.

GE Freestanding Gas Range with Griddle: was $949 now $678 @ Home Depot

This best-selling range is discounted by $271 for Labor Day, and it has quite a few noteworthy features. It features a 15,000 BTU power boil burner, sealed cooktop burners for easier cleanup, and the "industry's largest integrated griddle," perfect for grilled cheese sandwiches or pancakes and bacon. And here's a bonus we love: the grates are dishwasher safe.

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range with Wi-Fi: was $989 now $729 @ Best Buy

Multiple gas ranges are on sale for Labor Day, but not everyone wants to cook with gas. If you're searching for an electric range, grab this Samsung model at $260 off before it sells out. It comes with a handy Air Fry cooking mode, works with Wi-Fi and virtual assistants (Alexa, Bixby, or Google), and features a 3300W Rapid Boil burner to make cooking pasta a breeze.

Whirlpool Upright Freezer: was $1,299 now $749 @ Lowe’s

Modern refrigerators offer plenty of fridge space, but can often lack in the freezer department, especially if you're trying to plan ahead and freeze meals and veggies for the future or stock up on frozen pizzas for the nights you don't feel like cooking. Save over $500 on this upright Whirlpool freezer to give yourself all the extra freezer space you could ever need.

LG Top-Control Smart Dishwasher: was $1,299 now $849 @ Best Buy

Investing in a top-of-the-line dishwasher can save you loads of cleanup time in the kitchen. Right now, Best Buy is knocking $450 off this smart LG dishwasher, equipped with powerful QuadWash Pro tech featuring high-pressure jets that spray from multiple angles and speedy Dynamic Heat Dry tech for more complete drying. You can monitor the dishwasher remotely via LG's ThinQ app to see everyday usage notifications and important maintenance alerts.

Frigidaire Freestanding Gas Range: was $2,099 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! With the included $100 Best Buy gift card with your purchase of this Frigidaire range and a $1,000 discount, you're saving over 50%. It features unique cooking modes, like No Preheat, Bread Proof, and Air Fry, and comes equipped with five burners, one of which is covered with an integrated cast iron griddle — perfect for Sunday pancakes. And with a 4.3-inch, full-color touch display panel, it's super easy to control.

Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator/Freezer: was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Lowe’s

If you love the side-by-side design and need a new fridge for your kitchen, check out this option from Whirlpool that's slashed by $600. It's made with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, offers filtered ice and water through a built-in dispenser, and measures 24.6 cubic feet inside for plentiful storage.

LG 4-Door Refrigerator/Freezer: was $2,499 now $1,248 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is on it with epic Labor Day appliance sales, knocking 50% off multiple machines, including this 4-door, counter-depth LG fridge. Inside, there's 22.7 cubic feet of space split between one large fridge space and two freezer doors. There's also an internal water dispenser for instant filtered water and a Door Cooling+ vent that'll help keep your produce fresh for up to twice as long.

Samsung Stackable Front-Load Washer/Dryer: was $2,069 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

If you're ready to upgrade your washer and dryer, you can save $770 on this fantastic stackable set from Samsung. With a smart, Wi-Fi powered front-load washer featuring 4.5 cubic feet of space and a similarly smart 7.5-cu-ft dryer, doing laundry has never been easier. And thanks to notifications in the SmartThings app, you might never accidentally leave a load of clothes in the washer overnight again.