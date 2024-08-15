I've vetted every Pixel 9 deal and this is my favorite preorder discount

Google's last keynote left us with more Pixel phones than ever before. While I typically like having multiple options, if you're looking for the best value, I've seen every Pixel 9 preorder deal and my favorite offer comes from Best Buy.

Best Buy has the unlocked Pixel 9 for $799. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card with your purchase. Why is this my favorite deal? Well, for starters it's an unlocked phone, which means you can bring it to the carrier of your choice. Additionally, you're getting a free $100 Best Buy gift card, which you can use to buy a new case or whatever you'd like.

Pixel 9 preorder: $799 @ Best Buy

Free $100 e-gift card! Google has once again raised the price of its new Pixel phone, but Best Buy is softening the blow by bundling a free $100 Best Buy e-gift card with your purchase. The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 hands-on, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.

Our senior phones editor John Velasco has made a serious argument for why you should buy the Pixel 9 and skip the other phones. In a nutshell, the base Pixel 9 sports the same Tensor G4 chip found in its pricier siblings and boasts many of the same AI features, such as Add Me, Pixel Studio, and Reimagine.

What the Pixel 9 lacks is access to Video Boost, Night Sight Video, and Super Res Zoom Video — all of which focus on video recording. Likewise, the Pixel 9 has the same 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide cameras found on the more expensive Pro models using the same 1/2.55-inch sensor and 123-degree field of view. Yes, you lose the third telephoto shooter, but the Pixel 9's main shooter should suffice for most users.

We still haven't performed our full array of tests on Google's new phone, but in our Pixel 9 hands-on review we said it's an excellent option for consumers on a tight budget given that it's a lot more "Pro" than its name suggests.