I've been covering Black Friday deals for 17 years — here's the 11 best sales right now

Retailers are launching new Black Friday deals by the hour. While a lot of this week's deals are great, there's also a lot of noise out there with sales that I personally think are a little lackluster. In addition, Amazon and Best Buy are both expected to release new Black Friday deals this Thursday. That makes now a tricky time to pull the trigger on any purchase.

Fortunately, we're here to help. I've been covering Black Friday for 17 years and the experts at Tom's Guide have reviewed all of 2024's best devices. That includes this year's top TVs, air fryers, running shoes, and more. So below I'm rounding up the best Black Friday deals that are actually worth buying right now. These are the sales that I'd spend my own money on.

Make sure to bookmark this page as I'll be updating it with any new noteworthy sales as they're released. Otherwise, here are the top sales I recommend right now. (For a broader look at what's on sale, check out our Black Friday deals guide curated by expert deals editor, Millie Davis-Williams).

Best Black Friday deals 2024

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, water bottles and more. Make sure to check out their best sellers section as there are also a lot of hidden deals there.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Let me start by saying that Lululemon doesn't do sales. However, the retailer just restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies. Plus, my go-to gym shorts — the Pace Breaker Linerless Shorts from $39.

From high-quality apparel to high-performance running shoes, Hoka is one of the top brands when it comes to workout gear. Right now Hoka is running a sitewide Black Friday sale with apparel from $9 and slides/sneakers from $47. Whether you're new to running or a seasoned vet, there's something for everyone in this sale.

Galaxy phone sale: up to $1,600 off w/ trade @ Samsung

There are a lot of great Galaxy phone deals out there. However, if you have a phone you can trade, Samsung has the best offers. You can get up to $1,600 off select Galaxy phones with trade-in. The sale includes the entire Galaxy S series as well as the foldable Galaxy Z series. Not sure which model to get? You can never go wrong with the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Save 50% Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 This is the sale I wait for every holiday season. Right now, Walmart is taking 50% off its Walmart Plus membership. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. You'll also get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals and exclusive access to select discounts. It's not getting cheaper than this.

Alexa device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free smart light bulb. Note: Kindles aren't on sale yet, but based on previous sales — I'm expecting them to be discounted in the near future.

Lowest price! Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $24. For instance, you can get the Ninja Stainless Steel Coffee Maker for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using this coffee maker for over a year and I love it for its compact design, affordable price, and solid performance. It makes an excellent cup every morning. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Lowest price! Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor's Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we've tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with the included video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $110 on the entire package.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam: was $1,063 now $349 Nectar's flagship memory foam is on sale from $349 (twin). The previous version of this excellent mid-range mattress topped out best memory foam mattress guide, and we expect this new version to boast all the excellent features that made it a winner. Our Nectar Original Memory Foam mattress review praised its good balance of softness and support, as well as its excellent cooling and value. Because it's on the firmer side of medium-firm, we recommend it to stomach and back sleepers of any weight, plus average-weight side sleepers. It contours gently, but doesn't suck you down into the mattress like a Tempur-Pedic bed would. You'll get some great benefits with this mattress too, including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.