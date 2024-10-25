I'm upgrading my smart home ahead of Black Friday — these are the deals I'm getting from $19
Save on home security cameras, smart plugs, and more ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday deals are coming, but you can improve your home by making it smarter right now — and at a discount, too.
I've dug through a variety of retailers to find big savings like a Roku Express to turn your telly to a smart TV for just $19, 40% off of the latest Ring doorbell at Amazon or more than $50 off of a Vine smart thermostat.
Here are the best smart home deals I'd add to my setup ahead of Black Friday. If that's not enough for you, see this digital sale on PS5 games from $2.
Best Smart Home deals
Roku Express: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon
Make your TV smarter by adding a whole host of apps, including HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV, for less than $20 with this Roku Express deal. Note that this device doesn't support 4K resolution.
Kasa Smart Plug Bundle: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon
This bundle includes four smart plugs for indoor use. They'll let you turn non-smart devices like lights and chargers on or off hands-free by using Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa app.
Anran 2K Security Camera: was $169 now $52 @ Walmart
This security camera offers a 2K resolution for clear images, as well as a wall mount so you can position it in the perfect spot. It's also got a spotlight included to help keep your home secure.
Ring Doorbell (2024): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The latest version of Ring's doorbell offers head-to-toe video, two-way talk and is easy to install. It's also got a rechargeable battery, so you don't need to hardwire it in your home.
Vine TJ-610E Smart Thermostat: was $126 now $75 @ Target
Save big on this Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible thermostat so you can adjust the temperature in your home or office wherever you are. It works either via a companion app or with your voice.
Philips Hue Bulb Bundle: was $134 now $79 @ Amazon
Some of the best color-shifting bulbs around, this bundle saves you 41% on a pack of three Philips Hue bulbs. These can change color, get dimmer, brighter or turn white using voice commands.
