I'm beating the Christmas shopping rush with these 19 early Black Friday deals
It's the most wonderful time of the year... to start Christmas shopping
If you're a festive season fanatic, it's never too early to start Christmas shopping, especially when there are good deals worth snapping up.
Right now, there's a healthy abundance of early Black Friday deals available, with plenty of the best tech, home appliances, personal care items and more discounted at top trusted retailers. So while Black Friday is still two weeks away, now is the time to start checking off your Christmas gift wishlist if you haven't done so already.
As someone who used to be that person running to the shops in the wee hours of Christmas Eve, I am determined to make a change this year. Thankfully these deals have my back in more ways than one. For starters, my best picks below — from retailers like Amazon, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi and Dyson — all have guaranteed delivery timeframes of seven business days, with most arriving within 3-5 days.
Plus, the majority of these deals come with free or expedited delivery, so you won't need to pay extra to beat the holiday rush — or step foot outside your house — which is a huge win in my book.
So, it's time to get those shopping lists ready and get clicking — here are the top 19 early Black Friday deals that will make the best Christmas gifts.
Best early Black Friday deals
Best Early Black Friday deals: Under AU$100
Save AU$14.99
Typically, Lego Advent Calendars typically sell out pretty fast in the festive season, especially when big-name franchises like Harry Potter are on show. If you've got a young witch or wizard in your life, zoom on your broom to nab 25% off one of these 24-day sets.
Other franchises are also just AU$45, including this Lego Super Heroes Marvel Advent Calendar 2024.
Save AU$7.95
If you're thinking of dipping your feet into a smart home setup, a smart plug is a relatively affordable way to get started. This Philips Hue option is easy to use and its app is just as streamlined. It also works over Bluetooth or via the Hue Bridge if you already have a Hue setup. All you need to do is plug it into any appliance — i.e. a lamp or your coffee machine — and schedule automation for it.
Save AU$7.99
Need something simple to gift a loved one but don't want to break the bank? With over 11K glowing reviews on the listing, this simple set is ideal for flower enthusiasts, with two pastel-hued cuttings of the iconic blooms. Each cherry blossom twig measures over 35 cm long, and comes with different coloured pieces to create your own unique stems.
Other floral sets of a similar nature are also down to AU$15, including Lego Iconic Roses, Lego Iconic Daffodils, Lego Iconic Sunflowers and Lego Iconic Lotus Flowers.
Save AU$50
There's few better gifts than a good blow out, and the Shark SmoothStyle was specifically designed to straighten and smooth hair through heated comb technology, delivering healthy and voluminous end results. The styler also comes with Wet Hair mode so you can quickly style wet hair with minimal heat damage.
Save AU$20
Got a friend on a health kick? This NutriBullet Mega Pack has all you could ever need in a compact blending setup. With a normal extractor blade for tough-skinned fruit and veggies and an extra milling blade for breaking down nuts. The pack also features some great on-the-go accessories, including a flip-top lid, vessel grips and a lip ring for straight-from-the-cup drinking.
Save AU$14.96
Got someone on your list who's frequently stamping their passport somewhere new? Tell them to say goodbye to tangled cords thanks to this nifty little transmitter. You can wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, games, gym equipment and more, to your favourite Bluetooth headphones, without sacrificing superb sound quality.
Save AU$16
Up to 20% off, these clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. If you're in the festive spirit, Crocs even has an exclusive themed, Tis The Season 5 Pack of Jibbitz, so you'll be jingle bell crockin' in no time.
Best Early Black Friday deals: Tech
Save AU$60
The latest Kindle models have just scored a modest discount bundled alongside the 5th gen Echo Dot, just in time for the holiday season. You can now give the gift of a great read and an excellently rated smart speaker all in one Amazon bundle.
Available in a range of colourways, including the Matcha Kindle and Glacier White Echo Dot combination.
Save AU$91.67
If you're after a gift for Mum or Nan, this Frameo frame is the photo frame she's always wanted. With a connected app, you can load up to 32GB of photos and videos for you and your family to view and enjoy. Plus, the frame's touch screen makes navigating between your favourite moments super easy. Just make sure to tick the 'Apply AU$30 coupon' before checkout to score this discounted price.
Save AU$17
Give the ultimate gift of peace of mind and let your giftee keep tabs on belongings (or pets) at all times with a sleek and innovative Apple AirTag. While the 11% markdown may seem minuscule to most, when it comes to Apple products any discount over 10% is something to consider. Plus, with this 4-pack, you'll save big when compared to buying the smart trackers individually.
Save AU$55
What's this? A discount on an Apple product? While this might not be the lowest price we've seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C), these buds provide excellent noise-cancelling and transparency from and seamless switching between Apple devices. This model is the updated model which sports a USB-C charging case.
Save AU$129.90
If you've been meaning to get your littles a smartwatch, but don't want to fork out for an Apple or Samsung, meet the Spacetalk Adventurer 2. It has 4G, video calling, text capability and GPS location tracking. Plus there are handy modes like school mode for no distractions and an emergency SOS mode. This bundle comes with two additional straps and you can choose between 13 different colourways.
Save AU$250
The latest iteration of the Meta Quest VR headset has plummeted to a low price of AU$799.99. Plus, you'll even score Batman: Arkham Shadow game to try out your VR skills with this bundle. If you're keen to give the gift of VR, you better act fast — these bundles are sure to sell out.
Best Early Black Friday deals: Appliances
Save AU$160
If you're looking for an ideal gift for those foodies and outdoorsy folk, this could be it. This discount from Gozney knocks 20% off all products, including its portable pizza oven, the Roccbox. The Gozney Roccbox is a faster and safer way to make pizza, especially if you're after an entry-level portable oven.
Save AU$100
Slashing AU$100 off RRP, this Good Guys deal on the famous Ninja Creami is hard to pass up, especially as we head into the Aussie summer. With a multitude of customisation options, your giftee will love creating their own ice creams, sorbets, smoothie bowls and more with this nifty machine.
Save AU$63.99
Have no idea what to get Dad or Grandad this year? Score AU$63.99 off this next-level shop vac from Shark. This ultra-powerful mini vacuum can be used to clean wet or dry messes inside and outside your home, and can even suck up glass, screws, gyprock and liquids. Cleaning the machine itself is easy too, as all you'll need is a cup of water to clean the dustbin using the hose.
You can also nab it at Shark for AU$199.99.
Save AU$270.02
Slashing more than AU$250 off RRP, this JB deal on Tineco's Floor One S6 Pro Extreme is hard to pass up. The 3-in-1 smart floor washer can handle both wet and dry messes, and it self-cleans thanks to its dual water tanks. If you're constantly cleaning your floors, this machine is worth nabbing, especially at the discounted rate.
Also available at The Good Guys for the same price.
Best Early Black Friday deals: Personal care items
Save AU$204
Sometimes the best gifts come at all-time low prices, and luckily, this Shark FlexStyle deal happens to be one of them. The wildly popular Dyson Airwrap dupe has just received an impressive discount, down to just AU$295 on Bing Lee's eBay storefront. You better act fast if you want to nab it, as these multi-stylers sell like hotcakes!
Save AU$161
While we haven't gotten our hands on this Dyson hair tool, our friends over at Who What Wear were pretty impressed by the straightener. It only took the reviewer 15 minutes to style her hair from wet to dry, and it worked well on different hair types.
Now available in this limited edition Ceramic Pink colourway, just in time for Christmas. Also available in Bright Nickel / Rich Copper and Prussian Blue / Rich Copper.
Lucy Scotting is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, primarily covering NBN and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.