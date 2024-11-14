I'm beating the Christmas shopping rush with these 19 early Black Friday deals

If you're a festive season fanatic, it's never too early to start Christmas shopping, especially when there are good deals worth snapping up.

Right now, there's a healthy abundance of early Black Friday deals available, with plenty of the best tech, home appliances, personal care items and more discounted at top trusted retailers. So while Black Friday is still two weeks away, now is the time to start checking off your Christmas gift wishlist if you haven't done so already.

As someone who used to be that person running to the shops in the wee hours of Christmas Eve, I am determined to make a change this year. Thankfully these deals have my back in more ways than one. For starters, my best picks below — from retailers like Amazon, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi and Dyson — all have guaranteed delivery timeframes of seven business days, with most arriving within 3-5 days.

Plus, the majority of these deals come with free or expedited delivery, so you won't need to pay extra to beat the holiday rush — or step foot outside your house — which is a huge win in my book.

So, it's time to get those shopping lists ready and get clicking — here are the top 19 early Black Friday deals that will make the best Christmas gifts.

Best early Black Friday deals

Best Early Black Friday deals: Under AU$100

Philips Hue Smart Plug: was AU $64.95 now AU $57 at Amazon AU Save AU$7.95

If you're thinking of dipping your feet into a smart home setup, a smart plug is a relatively affordable way to get started. This Philips Hue option is easy to use and its app is just as streamlined. It also works over Bluetooth or via the Hue Bridge if you already have a Hue setup. All you need to do is plug it into any appliance — i.e. a lamp or your coffee machine — and schedule automation for it.

Shark SmoothStyle: was AU $149.99 now AU $99.99 at Myer Save AU$50

There's few better gifts than a good blow out, and the Shark SmoothStyle was specifically designed to straighten and smooth hair through heated comb technology, delivering healthy and voluminous end results. The styler also comes with Wet Hair mode so you can quickly style wet hair with minimal heat damage.

NutriBullet Mega Pack 900W Blender: was AU $119 now AU $99 at The Good Guys Save AU$20

Got a friend on a health kick? This NutriBullet Mega Pack has all you could ever need in a compact blending setup. With a normal extractor blade for tough-skinned fruit and veggies and an extra milling blade for breaking down nuts. The pack also features some great on-the-go accessories, including a flip-top lid, vessel grips and a lip ring for straight-from-the-cup drinking.

Twelve South AirFly Pro (black): was AU $89.95 now AU $74.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$14.96

Got someone on your list who's frequently stamping their passport somewhere new? Tell them to say goodbye to tangled cords thanks to this nifty little transmitter. You can wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, games, gym equipment and more, to your favourite Bluetooth headphones, without sacrificing superb sound quality.

Best Early Black Friday deals: Tech

Frameo Digital Picture Frame: was AU $188.95 now AU $97.28 at Amazon AU Save AU$91.67

If you're after a gift for Mum or Nan, this Frameo frame is the photo frame she's always wanted. With a connected app, you can load up to 32GB of photos and videos for you and your family to view and enjoy. Plus, the frame's touch screen makes navigating between your favourite moments super easy. Just make sure to tick the 'Apply AU$30 coupon' before checkout to score this discounted price.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was AU $165 now AU $148 at Amazon AU Save AU$17

Give the ultimate gift of peace of mind and let your giftee keep tabs on belongings (or pets) at all times with a sleek and innovative Apple AirTag. While the 11% markdown may seem minuscule to most, when it comes to Apple products any discount over 10% is something to consider. Plus, with this 4-pack, you'll save big when compared to buying the smart trackers individually.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was AU $399 now AU $344 at Amazon AU Save AU$55

What's this? A discount on an Apple product? While this might not be the lowest price we've seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C), these buds provide excellent noise-cancelling and transparency from and seamless switching between Apple devices. This model is the updated model which sports a USB-C charging case.

Spacetalk Adventurer 2 Smartwatch and starter pack : was AU $408.90 now AU $279 at Spacetalk Save AU$129.90

If you've been meaning to get your littles a smartwatch, but don't want to fork out for an Apple or Samsung, meet the Spacetalk Adventurer 2. It has 4G, video calling, text capability and GPS location tracking. Plus there are handy modes like school mode for no distractions and an emergency SOS mode. This bundle comes with two additional straps and you can choose between 13 different colourways.

Best Early Black Friday deals: Appliances

Gozney Roccbox: was AU $799 now AU $639 at Gozney Save AU$160

If you're looking for an ideal gift for those foodies and outdoorsy folk, this could be it. This discount from Gozney knocks 20% off all products, including its portable pizza oven, the Roccbox. The Gozney Roccbox is a faster and safer way to make pizza, especially if you're after an entry-level portable oven.

Shark MessMaster Vacuum: was AU $249.99 now AU $186 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$63.99

Have no idea what to get Dad or Grandad this year? Score AU$63.99 off this next-level shop vac from Shark. This ultra-powerful mini vacuum can be used to clean wet or dry messes inside and outside your home, and can even suck up glass, screws, gyprock and liquids. Cleaning the machine itself is easy too, as all you'll need is a cup of water to clean the dustbin using the hose. You can also nab it at Shark for AU$199.99.

Best Early Black Friday deals: Personal care items