I’m a Prime Day skeptic — but these 5 Prime Day deals are so good I showed them off on TV
Big savings on tech I recommend
The more Prime Day events I cover, the more I'm skeptical about the savings. So when I was asked to show off some of the best October Prime Day deals on Fox 5's Good Day NY show, I tried to be really picky about what I would bring on set.
The highlight for me is the Hisense 65-inch U8N TV which you can grab right now for just $999 at Amazon— a $500 discount from its usual price. In our testing, this Mini-LED TV delivered some of the best brightness results we've ever seen, which means you'll get a bright picture from the Hisense 65-inch U8N even in a room with lots of ambient light.
My other top Prime Big Deal Days picks include the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $150 off, a super lightweight laptop that puts the MacBook Air to shame, a great home security bundle and a handy portable charger for just $17. Here's the Prime Day deals I recommend.
Quick Links
INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon
This portable charger packs a 10,000 mAh battery and includes a USB-C port and two full-size USB ports to power your phone and other gadgets on the go. It's enough to fill your iPhone 3.5 times.
Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon
This security bundle includes an outdoor security camera, an indoor camera and video doorbell for over $100 off. The Blink app lets you see the full HD video along with infrared night vision. And the video doorbell has motion detection alerts you can customize so you’re not bombarded with false alarms.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver best-in-class noise cancelling and both quiet and aware modes so you can hear the world around you (when you want to). I especially like the shortcut button you can program; I used Spotify. You also get a comfortable design with plush ear cushions and up to 24 hours of battery life.
LG Gram 14: was $1,099 now $697 @ Amazon
It's lighter than the MacBook Air and cheaper. This 14-inch Windows laptop weighs just 2.5 pounds yet packs a punch with its Intel Core Ultra processor and comes with 512GB of SSD storage. It features a vivid and colorful 14-inch display and more ports than the Air, too, including 2 Thunderbolt, two USB 3.2 and HDMI.
Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon
This Mini-LED TV was so good in our testing we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its super bright picture, built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner and easy to use Google TV software. You only get 2 HDMI 2.1 ports but overall this is a stellar value. Plus, it comes with a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5. (The offer is automatically applied at checkout).
Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.