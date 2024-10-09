I’m a Prime Day skeptic — but these 5 Prime Day deals are so good I showed them off on TV

The more Prime Day events I cover, the more I'm skeptical about the savings. So when I was asked to show off some of the best October Prime Day deals on Fox 5's Good Day NY show, I tried to be really picky about what I would bring on set.

The highlight for me is the Hisense 65-inch U8N TV which you can grab right now for just $999 at Amazon— a $500 discount from its usual price. In our testing, this Mini-LED TV delivered some of the best brightness results we've ever seen, which means you'll get a bright picture from the Hisense 65-inch U8N even in a room with lots of ambient light.

My other top Prime Big Deal Days picks include the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $150 off, a super lightweight laptop that puts the MacBook Air to shame, a great home security bundle and a handy portable charger for just $17. Here's the Prime Day deals I recommend.

Best October Prime Day Deals from Tomâ€™s Guide â€” Fox 5 | Good Day NY - YouTube Watch On

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

This portable charger packs a 10,000 mAh battery and includes a USB-C port and two full-size USB ports to power your phone and other gadgets on the go. It's enough to fill your iPhone 3.5 times.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

This security bundle includes an outdoor security camera, an indoor camera and video doorbell for over $100 off. The Blink app lets you see the full HD video along with infrared night vision. And the video doorbell has motion detection alerts you can customize so you’re not bombarded with false alarms.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver best-in-class noise cancelling and both quiet and aware modes so you can hear the world around you (when you want to). I especially like the shortcut button you can program; I used Spotify. You also get a comfortable design with plush ear cushions and up to 24 hours of battery life.

LG Gram 14: was $1,099 now $697 @ Amazon

It's lighter than the MacBook Air and cheaper. This 14-inch Windows laptop weighs just 2.5 pounds yet packs a punch with its Intel Core Ultra processor and comes with 512GB of SSD storage. It features a vivid and colorful 14-inch display and more ports than the Air, too, including 2 Thunderbolt, two USB 3.2 and HDMI.