I just found the best iPhone Black Friday deal — the iPhone 14 just crashed to $399

I found the inspiration for this Black Friday deal after speaking with my barber yesterday. She said that her teenage son was asking for an iPhone 14 this holiday season and she doesn't want to pay full price. Welp, I just found a great discount for her and anyone looking to save big on what's still a great phone.

Right now you can get the iPhone 14 for just $399 at Walmart, which is $200 off the regular price. And this is with Verizon service, so you'll know that the network is going to be reliable.

Apple iPhone 14s: was $599 now $399 at Walmart Save $200 on the iPhone 14 now for Black Friday, which is a great discount on a phone with excellent cameras, a vibrant 6.1-inch display and fast performance from the A15 Bionic processor. We gave this phone 4/5 stars in our iPhone 14 review, and especially had fun with the Action video mode. This deal comes with 36 months of service on Verizon.

The iPhone 14 is a great choice for anyone on a budget and especially for parents looking to give a child their first iPhone. This handset has everything that they need to stay connected, and the camera quality won't feel like they're getting a hand-me-down device.

In my iPhone 14 review, I said that it's "a very good phone for the money, offering improved cameras, a faster A15 Bionic chip and fun Action mode for video capture." Just keep in mind that this phone doesn't support the latest Apple Intelligence features, though I hardly think that's a deal breaker.

Other highlights include a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that makes watching videos a pleasure, a sturdy design with Ceramic Shield protection and safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

Overall, this is a great discount on one of the best iPhones we've tested in the last few years. For more discounts, check out our Black Friday phone deals live blog.