I hand-picked the best Prime Day deals under $100 — 11 sales I’d buy now

Amazon Prime Day is arguably the biggest online retail event of the summer, offering a smorgasbord of tip-top tech at virtually every price point. Whether you’re in the market for a new smartphone, smart TV, gaming console, or Amazon smart device, this 48-hour event has a little something for everyone…if you know where to look.

Admittedly, some of the best Prime Day deals still cost a pretty penny out-of-pocket, but there are plenty of dynamite deals to be found under the $99 mark, starting with a few flavors of the Echo Dot smart speaker, powered by Alexa. That means you can still take advantage of Amazon’s annual bonanza without maxing out your credit cards. Penny-pinchers, rejoice!

From cutting-edge smart devices to affordable home furnishings, here are 11 of my favorite Prime Day deals under $99. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Prime Day deals under $100

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $69 now $26 @ Amazon

Looking to transform your boring ol’ regular home into a smart home? For less than 30 bucks, this Echo Dot bundle is a good start, since it comes with a Sengled smart light bulb — and 800 lumens of brightness. All you have to do is purchase a few more Sengled bulbs, and you can fill your abode with the multicolor mood lighting you never knew you needed.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen, 2021): was $119 now $34 @ Amazon

Need your own personal echo chamber? These wireless buds feature active noise cancellation to dampen ambient noise, paired with a secure, comfy fit that’s perfect for zoning out to your favorite music, podcast, or audiobook. You can expect up to 5 hours of continuous music playback per charge, but just 15 minutes of quick charging will net you up to 2 extra hours of juice.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Featuring 16GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, this turbo-charged Fire TV Stick lets you stream millions of movies and TV episodes from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, and a variety of other subscription services. Bonus: you can even play a plethora of popular games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Amazon Luna — no console required!

Pacific Pass 2/4/6 Person Family Dome Tent: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

It’s never been a better time for outdoor adventuring, especially when it comes to getting good gear on the cheap. This lightweight dome-style tent fits up to six people, with a center height of 74.8 inches. There’s a removable rain fly to keep you dry, and a zippered carrying bag for easy transportation and storage. In short, it’s the perfect companion for casual camping trips.

Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug: was $79 now $35 @ Amazon

Want to spruce up your outdoor patio, porch, or deck? This indoor/outdoor rug features a fun floral design and a flat weave for a textured feel underfoot. Measuring 3.5 x 5.5 x 0.3 feet, this easy-to-clean rug is also ideal for high-traffic areas of your home (ex, living room, hallways), since it’s made with stain-resistant polypropylene to boot.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Bundle: was $77 now $39 @ Amazon

Star Wars fans will appreciate this Baby Grogu-themed Echo Dot bundle, inspired by The Mandelorian. Featuring the most improved audio experience yet, this 5th-Gen Echo Dot boasts clearer vocals, deeper bass, and more vibrant sound than its predecessors. The Baby Grogu stand is as functional as it is adorable, and using it will make you feel the Force…of Amazon, that is.

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

Powered by Alexa, this super-sleek smart alarm clock lets you see the time, weather, and song titles at a glance, but you can also set timers and alarms with your voice. Do you need an extra boost in the morning? Create a personalized morning routine that’ll wake you up to your favorite music, or control your compatible smart home devices without leaving the couch.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $69 now $46 @ Amazon

Measuring five important air quality factors — particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, humidity, and temperature — this handy gadget creates an easy-to-understand air quality score via the complementary Alexa app, which tracks trends over time and gives you tips on how you can improve your environment. When paired with any Echo device and other compatible smart devices (ex, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, fans), you can use your tech to help improve your overall health.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023): was $89 now $49 @ Amazon

Amazon is definitely stealing the show this week in the world of online retail, and their 3rd Gen Echo Show 5 deal is a real steal. Featuring twice the bass (and clearer sound) than previous models, this 5.5-inch smart display lets you check news and weather at a glance, make video calls, view compatible cameras, stream music and shows, and much more.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

This 1080p HD video doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to visitors right from your phone, tablet, or PC. Featuring improved motion detection and crisper night vision than the original model, it can even stream live video to a nearby Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire tablet when your doorbell rings. (Ring Protech subscription required.) The future is now!