Hurry! The Samsung Frame TV just dropped to an all-time low price at Amazon

There may be no other household item I've pined for longer than the Frame TV by Samsung — and that's mostly due to its enduringly hefty price tag. But when the brand dropped a Frame 2024 upgrade earlier this month, I've started spotting a few decent discounts pop up on older iterations, including a particularly tempting one on the 2022 model.

Specifically, the massive 75-inch Samsung Frame 4K QLED TV is on sale for $1,895 at Amazon. For someone who identifies (albeit controversially) as a form-over-function type of tech person, this TV has lingered on my wishlist since I first witnessed it in action at the flagship store in New York City back over three years ago. So this current deal had me thinking — should I pay full price on the latest drop or scoop up this steal-worthy deal instead? Because spoiler alert: this is the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Samsung 75" Frame 4K QLED TV (LS03B): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09TQ4KB4K%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $2,997 now $1,895 @ Amazon

Lowest price! A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. And if you don't mind a used (like new) model, you can get this same model (QN75LS03BAFXZA) for even less at just $1,647. Smaller options are also discounted: the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09VCVGH7B%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">55-inch is down to $997 (was $1,497) and the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09TQ4KFCT%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">65-inch is $1,597 (was $1,997).

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-75-Class-LS03B-The-Frame-QLED-4K-Smart-TV-QN75LS03BAFXZA%2F479182922" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,898 @ Walmart | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1697624-REG/samsung_qn75ls03bafxza_75_ls03b_qled_tv.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,997 @ B&H Photo

The biggest difference between the new and old from Samsung boils down to energy savings and how quickly it refreshes imagery (and slowly, when not in use) to not eat away at your energy bill. From 2021, the screen coating has improved from a semi-gloss to an incredibly matte finish, doubling down on its realistic, artlike display with minimal reflections, even when photographed. While it is a QLED 4K TV, backed with 100% color volume and Quantum HDR for crisp viewing, our review reveals it still doesn't quite stack up to other top performers for the price, lacking Dolby Vision support.

Other features to note: this precursor is a bit heavier and not as thin as the 2024 upgrade, but since it comes with a slim-fit wall mount, it won't just out nearly as much as most other options on the market. An even older Hisense I currently own is a prime example of this, as its slightly curved back prevents it from sitting flush on the wall. I did, however, take some gold tape to the perimeter to give it the appearance of a brass frame. But I'm still a firm believer that there'd be nothing like the real deal. So if you, like me, have been holding off on the splurge, perhaps it's now finally time for us both to hang this TV in our home.