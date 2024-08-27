Hurry! One of our favorite antivirus programs is up to 41% off

Bitdefender offers some of the best antivirus software we've tested. Now that Labor Day sales have started, we've spotted an excellent deal on what we called the best antivirus value.

For a limited time, you can take up to 41% off Bitdefender plans via this link. After discount, you can get Bitdefender Ultimate Security for just $89/year. It protects up to 10 Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. (For more ways to save, check out our list of the best Bitdefender coupon codes).

Bitdefender is taking up to 41% off select plans. After discount, you can get Bitdefender Ultimate Security for just $89/year. We named Bitdefender the best antivirus software when it comes to value. It offers very good malware protection with lots of useful extra features like a password manager, Wi-Fi scanner, a hardened browser, and more.

In our Bitdefender antivirus review, we said the software offers excellent protection along with a slew of features meant to secure an entire family's worth of systems and identities. We especially like that it packs more features than the competition, but at a lower price.

For example, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus ($34/year) offers real-time scanning for rogue code, as well as Bitdefender's Network Threat scanner, a file shredder and the company’s Safepay hardened browser. Meanwhile, Bitdefender Total Security($59/year) adds software for Macs and mobile devices for complete platform protection. The package also has a system optimizer to squeeze out a little extra performance.

This is one of the biggest sitewide sales we've seen from Bitdefender, so we recommend taking advantage of it while you can.