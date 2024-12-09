Hurry! Christmas trees are up to 50% off at Amazon, Home Depot and Balsam Hill

The holidays are officially here — and if you don't want to deal with the hassle of a real Christmas tree this year, you're in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Target and more are slashing the prices of artificial trees.

So, why make the switch to an artificial tree? For starters, many come pre-lit, can be set up in minutes and you won't have to worry about picking up pine needles all season long. Plus, you can consider it an investment for the future, since you can use the same tree for many years to come.

Sure, chopping down a real Christmas tree is cool — but it's definitely not as simple as having a pre-decorated artificial tree show up on your doorstep. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite artificial Christmas trees to shop ahead of the holidays.

Christmas Tree Deals

Christmas tree sale: up to 40% off @ Balsam Hill

Balsam Hill is one of the most popular artificial Christmas tree companies — and right now you can shop a wide variety of tree options with up to 50% off in savings. Plus, you'll get free shipping, too.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $11. The sale includes small pre-lit trees as well as taller fully decorated trees.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $12 @ Target

From mini table-top trees to trees standing up to 10 feet tall, Target has an artificial Christmas tree to suit just about any room's need. The deals are starting at just $12.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. Fortunately, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.

Veikous Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree: was $99 now $89 at The Home Depot If you love the color pink, this Christmas tree will fit in perfectly with your decor. Standing at 6.5 feet, it's pre-lit, which makes it easy to set up. However, Veikous recommends taking some time to fluff out the branches to make it look its best.

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree: was $134 now $107 at Amazon In my opinion, this pre-decorated tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It's also adorned with dispersed pine cones and flocked branches for some extra festive flair. The tree simply sets up in just three easy steps.