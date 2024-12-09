Hurry! Christmas trees are up to 50% off at Amazon, Home Depot and Balsam Hill
Last-minute holiday deals on artificial Christmas trees
The holidays are officially here — and if you don't want to deal with the hassle of a real Christmas tree this year, you're in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Target and more are slashing the prices of artificial trees.
So, why make the switch to an artificial tree? For starters, many come pre-lit, can be set up in minutes and you won't have to worry about picking up pine needles all season long. Plus, you can consider it an investment for the future, since you can use the same tree for many years to come.
Sure, chopping down a real Christmas tree is cool — but it's definitely not as simple as having a pre-decorated artificial tree show up on your doorstep. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite artificial Christmas trees to shop ahead of the holidays.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon holiday decor deals
- Christmas tree sale: up to 50% off @ Balsam Hill
- Christmas tree sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon
- Christmas tree sale: deals from $12 @ Target
- Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot
- Veikous Flocked Christmas Tree: was $99 now $89 @ Home Depot
- Best Choice Products Christmas Tree: was $134 now $107 @ Amazon
- National Tree Company Pre-Lit Christmas Tree: was $329 now $239 @ Amazon
Christmas Tree Deals
Christmas tree sale: up to 40% off @ Balsam Hill
Balsam Hill is one of the most popular artificial Christmas tree companies — and right now you can shop a wide variety of tree options with up to 50% off in savings. Plus, you'll get free shipping, too.
Christmas tree sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon
Amazon has a wide range of Christmas trees on sale from $11. The sale includes small pre-lit trees as well as taller fully decorated trees.
Christmas tree sale: deals from $12 @ Target
From mini table-top trees to trees standing up to 10 feet tall, Target has an artificial Christmas tree to suit just about any room's need. The deals are starting at just $12.
Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot
The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. Fortunately, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.
If you love the color pink, this Christmas tree will fit in perfectly with your decor. Standing at 6.5 feet, it's pre-lit, which makes it easy to set up. However, Veikous recommends taking some time to fluff out the branches to make it look its best.
In my opinion, this pre-decorated tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It's also adorned with dispersed pine cones and flocked branches for some extra festive flair. The tree simply sets up in just three easy steps.
Transform your home into a winter wonderland with this beautifully sparkling tree that features 550 lights. Made to look and feel lifelike, the stunning tree is defined by has hundreds of branch tips that make up the wide, full-bodied branches where you'll hang all your festive ornaments.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.