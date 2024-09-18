Huge Walmart sale is here to fight Prime Day — 17 deals I'd shop now on TVs, headphones and more

After this week's Prime Big Deal Days announcement, it's no surprise that Amazon has been stealing the spotlight when it comes to flashy discounts. However, it's worth noting that Walmart is stepping up to the plate with its own set of impressive savings — specifically in the tech department.

Walmart is currently hosting a fall sale with massive markdowns on TVs, laptops, speakers and headphones. You can score devices from popular brands like Sony, Samsung, Apple and more from just $43. My personal favorite deal is $110 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones which tops our list of best headphones. Walmart also has tons of deals on smart TVs starting at just $74.

As Walmart goes head to head with Amazon Prime Day, keep scrolling to check out my favorite tech deals from the sale.

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart

Upgrade your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $16 off, this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $47 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

JBL Flip 6: was $103 now $71 @ Walmart

The JBL Flip 6 balances compact size with impressive audio quality, and it's also fully waterproof and dust-resistant. It packs 12 hours of battery on a full charge. Its pleasantly rich bass is one of its biggest advantages, and its upgraded Bluetooth connectivity shouldn't be overlooked either. Overall, it's an impressive update to one of the most popular portable speakers on the market.

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Smartphone Printer: was $149 now $129 @ Walmart

Fujifilm’s Instax Wide Printer is one of our favorite portable printing options. It pairs via Bluetooth, boasts a high-capacity rechargeable battery and spits out prints in just minutes. These are also some of the largest photos you can get from a pocket-friendly smartphone printer, and also the best looking.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $139 @ Walmart

Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $179 @ Walmart

Looking for an inexpensive school laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $214 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad. It features a 10.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Samsung Exynos 9611 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $224 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $224.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299 now $231 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $238 @ Walmart

Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $289 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones give you up to 40 hours of battery life.

HP 15.6" Laptop: was $599 now $339 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills laptop for basic work and the occasional Netflix stream, you'll love this HP machine. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the cheapest it's ever been.