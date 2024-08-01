Huge summer sale at Allbirds — 11 sustainable sneaker deals I'd shop now

On a mission to minimize their mark on the planet, Allbirds uses natural materials — like wool, wood, and sugar — to keep Planet Earth top of mind as they equip us with the tools to explore it. And they’re doing a pretty good job: the company plans on cutting their carbon footprint in half by 2025, and they’re already 60% of the way towards that goal. Not too shabby!
Right now, Allbirds has a veritable flock of men’s and women’s running shoes on sale, with savings up to 40% off. Here are my top picks in the Allbirds summer sale.
- shop the entire Allbirds men’s sale
- shop the entire Allbirds women’s sale
- Allbirds SuperLight Trainers (Women's): was $120 now $60
- Allbirds SuperLight Trainers (Men's): was $120 now $60
- Allbirds Tree Breezers: was $100 now $75
- Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay: was $135 now $81
- Allbirds SuperLight Wool Runners: was $120 now $84
- Allbirds Wool Runner 2: was $110 now $88
- Allbirds Tree Flyer 2: was $160 now $96
- Allbirds Tree Dasher 2: was $135 now $101
- Allbirds Wool Runner-up Mizzles (Women's): was $145 now $116
- Allbirds Wool Runner-up Mizzles (Men's): was $145 now $116
- Allbirds Golf Dashers: was $145 now $123
Best Allbirds running deals for men
Allbirds SuperLight Trainers: was $120 now $60 @ Allbirds
As their name suggests, the SuperLight Trainers are practically lighter than air (5.1 ounces each). This gym-ready shoe has an airy, breathable upper and Airbirds’ SuperLight Foam underfoot for a barely-there fit that’s also one of the company’s lightest and lowest carbon footprints to date.
Allbirds Tree Dasher Relay: was $135 now $81 @ Allbirds
Featuring a flexible, cushioned midsole in a laceless shoe style, the Tree Dasher Relay has a sock-like fit to provide breathable, flexible comfort. Made from Mother Earth-friendly materials (like leftover stock yarns), each pair features slight variations in color for a one-of-a-kind design.
Allbirds SuperLight Wool Runners: was $120 now $84 @ Allbirds
Featuring one of Allbirds’ lightest carbon footprints to date, the SuperLight Wool Runners use bio-based SuperLight Foam to keep your calves cushioned with every stride, and the wool grown using regenerative farming practices. It’s a good choice for everyday wear.
Allbirds Tree Flyer 2: was $160 now $96 @ Allbirds
Whether you use them for running, walking, or working out at the gym, these springy shoes should fill the bill. They feature an external heel counter — made entirely of recycled content from the midsole foaming process — to help keep your strides steady (and reduce waste).
Allbirds Wool Runner-up Mizzles: was $145 now $116 @ Allbirds
These durable high tops are made with ZQ Merino wool and a bio-based water repellent shield to keep your feet stay dry, cozy, and stable underfoot — no matter how sloppy the weather gets. Long-story-short: the Wool Runner-up Mizzles aren’t afraid to get wet.
Allbirds Golf Dashers: was $145 now $123 @ Allbirds
If golf is your game, the Golf Dashers are worth a gander. Featuring a classic midfoot saddle; a cushiony SweetFoam midsole; a bio-based mudguard; and grippy, multi-directional lugs underneath, the only thing these shoes can’t handle is the occasional gator bite.
Best Allbirds running deals for women
Allbirds SuperLight Trainers (Women’s): was $120 now $60 @ Allbirds
These light-as-a-songbird training shoes feature a breathable multi-panel upper for increased durability (and flexibility). The microsuede lining helps reinforce high-wear areas, and strategically placed outsole pads are there to help provide linear grip with every step.
Allbirds Tree Breezers: was $100 now $75 @ Allbirds
These lightweight flats feature flexible eucalyptus fiber to provide superior comfort, with a barefoot feel akin to a ballet flat. They’re breathable, machine washable, and easy to slip on when you’re in a hurry. They’re a great pick for versatile house shoes.
Allbirds Wool Runner 2: was $110 now $88 @ Allbirds
Featuring 14% more foam underfoot and a roomier toe-box to boot, the Wool Runner 2 shoes boast a completely re-engineered design for a roomier fit and sleeker aesthetic. Whether you want them for strolling through the office or traveling the world, these kicks are a great choice.
Allbirds Tree Dasher 2: was $135 now $101 @ Allbirds
Featuring a seamless one-piece upper, a lightly padded no-slip heel, and plenty of bounce to the ounce, the Tree Dasher 2 shoes are ideal for everyday walks, jogs, and light workouts. The contoured heel offers a smooth, flexible ride with every stride.
Allbirds Wool Runner-up Mizzles: was $145 now $116 @ Allbirds
When the weather gets a little dicey, the Wool Runner-Up Mizzles are there to keep your feet toasty. Made from cozy ZQ Merino wool, they feature excellent traction underfoot and a durable water-repellent finish, so soggy feet aren’t an issue on your daily walks.
