Huge Steelcase Labor Day sale — 5 deals I'd buy now

Steelcase makes some of the best office chairs we've tested. Now that the retailer's official Labor Day sales have started, Steelcase is discounting some of our favorite home office chairs.

For instance, right now you can save up to 15% off select Steelcase chairs. After discount, prices start as low as $434. The sale includes Steelcase Series 1, Series 2, Karman, and more. Below are 5 of the best Steelcase deals you can get ahead of the holiday. Note: These are the starting prices and additional features/upholstery will increase the cost of your chair.

Best Steelcase deals

Steelcase Series 2 Chair: was $588 now from $499 @ Steelcase

The Series 2 is a highly adjustable task chair designed to fit the tightest budgets. It features back support, 4-dimensional arm support/ergonomics, recline adjustments, and more. Unlike the Series 1, the overall back width and height on the Series 2 is slightly larger.

Steelcase Amia Air: was $655 now from $556 @ Steelcase

We all know that standing throughout the day is good for your overall health, but the Amia Air actually encourages you to move thanks to its specifically engineered back design, which flexes to encourage movement and posture change. It also includes flexible edges for a pressure-free sit and adaptive bolstering in the seat cushion.

Steelcase Karman: was $846 now from $719 @ Steelcase

The Steelcase Karman is unlike any chair we've tested. It's extremely light, remarkably comfortable, and offers excellent ergonomic support. In our Steelcase Karman review we said the Editor's Choice chair goes beyond what mesh office chairs offer thanks to Steelcase's proprietary Intermix textile which responds and adapts to your body's movements throughout the day.

Steelcase Leap: was $1,006 now from $855 @ Steelcase

The Steelcase Leap is an excellent office chair with solid lower back support. In our Steelcase Leap review, we said the Editor's Choice chair is a great addition to any home office thanks to its excellent back support and wide range of colors.