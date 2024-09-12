Huge sneaker sale at Saucony — 11 running shoes I'd buy now up to 50% off

Summer's not over just yet, and there are plenty of warm fall days ahead to get in some sunny runs before cold weather temperatures hit. And what better way to inspire you to push yourself on your next run than with a new pair of Saucony running shoes?

Right now, you can pick up a pair of Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 women's shoes for just $119 — that's $105 in savings on one of the best running shoes we've tested so far. Saucony doesn't just have running shoes on sale either. For date night or a family dinner, these unisex Shadow 5000 sneakers slashed to only $65 are an excellent pick.

Browse the best Saucony sales for men and women from $10, or scroll on to see my 11 favorite Saucony deals.

Best Saucony deals

Jazz Original (Men’s): was $95 now $60 @ Saucony

These stylish shoes were made for walking, not running, with a nylon and suede upper that'll look great with any outfit and last a while. To help match the shoes to multiple outfits, Saucony even throws in a secondary set of laces. And of course, they're not just stylish; they're comfy too, thanks to built-in cushioning and a shock-absorbing midsole.

Axon 3 (Women’s): was $100 now $60 @ Saucony

Just looking at these shoes makes me want to head out for a run. There's a stacked bed of foam cushioning that'll deliver plenty of comfortable bounce with every step, along with a breathable upper to keep you cool. Whether you're jogging or just going for a leisurely stroll, these shoes will make your feet sing. They're also slashed to $60 for men, too.

Shadow 5000 (Unisex): was $110 now $65 @ Saucony

Most people are familiar with Saucony's stellar array of running shoes, but the brand also has a lot of sneakers that only serve a stylish purpose. The upper combines mesh and suede for a unique look, and this gray and brown color scheme will go with most outfits.

Kinvara 14 (Women’s): was $120 now $69 @ Saucony

The Kinvara 14 is a plush running shoe that'll make you feel like you're running on clouds. It's ultra-lightweight and breathable, boasts comfortable PWRRUN foam in the midsole, and offers plenty of support, despite lacking a plate inside. One Kinvara 14 colorway is also on sale for men, but stock is very limited.

Peregrine 13 GTX (Women’s): was $160 now $79 @ Saucony

If you live in a wet-weather climate, this is the running shoe for you. It features waterproof GORE-TEX tech and a rubber outsole, perfect for keeping strong traction on wet ground, be it pavement or an offroad trail. Inside, a PWRRUN foam midsole helps deliver a lightweight, comfortable running experience.

Aura TR GTX (Men’s): was $110 now $80 @ Saucony

If you're hitting the trails on foot, the Aura TR GTX is an excellent companion shoe. With grippy XT-600 lugs, you’ll have all-terrain traction to climb confidently. Pair this strong traction with the shoe’s breathable upper, supportive cushioning, and waterproof GORE-TEX shield, and you’ve got a top-notch trail shoe. Find this shoe on sale for women, too.

Tempus (Women’s): was $160 now $95 @ Saucony

Even though this is an older shoe, it’s still a strong contender among the best running shoes available today. Frame and midsole contouring both support a personalized fit, incredibly lightweight cushioning provides a springy response with every step, and a mesh upper helps your feet breathe. This shoe is also discounted for men.

Surge 3 Mesh (Women’s): was $120 now $105 @ Saucony

The Surge 3 Mesh is pretty new, yet it’s already getting a $15 discount. It’s streamlined enough to wear as an everyday shoe, making it easy to transition from working to working out. With supportive cushioning and a breathable mesh upper, this shoe is a runner’s dream. You’ll find the Surge 3 Mesh for men on sale, too.

Endorphin Edge (Men’s): was $200 now $115 @ Saucony

If this deal doesn’t get your endorphins pumping, going on your first trail run with these shoes will. With a lightweight, super soft cushion, a 3-quarter carbon fiber plate, and excellent traction, you’ll feel like you’re gliding along the trail. The shoe’s lightweight mesh will keep your feet cool and dry, too. This shoe is also on sale for women.

Ultra Ridge GTX (Men’s): was $190 now $119 @ Saucony

For serious hikers or casual trail runners, this shoe has a lot going for it. Thanks to a waterproof GORE-TEX upper and a grippy outsole with rugged tread, you can hike in wet conditions with ease. And with lightweight foam cushioning, you’ll have plenty of support, even for all-day hikes. This stellar trail shoe is also discounted for women.