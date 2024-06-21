Huge Nike flash sale — my top 11 picks from $21

The hottest season of the year is officially upon us, and these sweet deals from Nike will make meeting your summer fitness goals a breeze.

From stylish Free RN 2018 running shoes for women at $36 off to 35% off Nike's Alate All U sports bra and 30% off sweat-wicking shorts, you can build an entire gym outfit from this sale. There are plenty of freshly discounted Nike sneakers and apparel for men to choose from as well.

And if working out isn't on your 2024 summer bucket list, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of purely aesthetic loungewear pieces in this sale that'll help you look fantastic at the next movie night or family get-together.

On top of already discounted prices, Nike's spicing things up with coupon code "FLASH20" to offer an extra 20% off select items. This Nike promo code works with all 11 of my top picks from Nike's sale, so be sure to use it at checkout to snag the most reduced price.

Best Nike deals

Nike Alate All U Sports Bra: was $40 now $26 @ Nike

If you're after a high-quality sports bra, buying from Nike is a safe bet. This particular sports bra is made with soft, comfortable fabric and lightly lined for coverage, but it's plenty breathable for intense workouts. The black colorway is also on sale, but it's slightly more at $28. Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.

Air Jordan Wordmark Shirt: was $60 now $32 @ Nike

This simple, yet sleek shirt will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. It's made with heavyweight cotton and adorned with an embroidered Air Jordan logo, so it'll feel incredibly comfortable while looking like a premium shirt. This mesmerizing green color is the most discounted, but if it's not your color, you can snag an off-white or black shirt instead for just $34. Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece: was $70 now $33 @ Nike

We're approaching sweltering summer temperatures, but it never seems to be hot enough for me to deny adding a cozy fleece to my closet. With its ribbed details around the edges and a small Nike swoosh, this oversized fleece looks both stylish and comfortable. If this beautiful, deep red sells out, there are other colors on sale to add to your cart. Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.

Nike Universa Camo Leggings: was $110 now $53 @ Nike

These statement camo leggings are ironically an easy way to stand out at the gym or on your next run. They're flexible enough to accommodate deep squats, yet durable enough to withstand multiple washes. And here's my favorite feature: there's a side pocket for your phone. Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.

Nike Air Max SC Shoes: was $90 now $62 @ Nike

With a sleek design and Max Air cushioning, these shoes are an easy addition to any outfit, whether you're headed to the gym or a coffee shop with friends. The top of the shoe is covered in leather, a lightweight mesh material, and a few fun pops of color on the logo square and iconic Nike swoosh. The only other colorway discounted this much features a deep red leather and a pink swoosh. Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.

Nike Free RN 2018 Shoes: was $100 now $64 @ Nike

These running shoes feature a flexible stretch material in the upper that molds to your foot, and plenty of support in the sole. The same great deal extends to this shoe's black and white colorways, but the light gray is my personal favorite. Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.

Nike Sportswear Fleece Windrunner: was $145 now $68 @ Nike

Yes, winter is over, but if you live in a mountainous climate like me or you just get cold easily, it's never a bad time to invest in a warm, fleece windbreaker. At just $68, this beige jacket is the cheapest, but you can grab a sleek, two-toned option or an all-blue windrunner for $70. Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes: was $115 now $70 @ Nike

With gold accents and plush support, these shoes will be a hit whether you plan to play ball or go out to dinner with friends. Aside from the laces and the shoe's lip, the entire outer layer is a sleek, leather-like material that'll look great and be easy to keep clean. Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes: was $125 now $70 @ Nike

These classic Nike shoes are covered with an artistic array of white, black, and vibrant green leather. Its mid-top form factor provides extra support, and just looks straight-up stylish. And despite being almost 50% off, they're still available in a lot of sizes.Note: Use coupon "FLASH20" to get this price.