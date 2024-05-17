Huge Hoka weekend sale — here are the best deals I've found
Men's and women's shoes are reduced at Hoka this weekend
Summer is on our doorstep, and if you're anything like me, you'll no doubt be ready to get out and hit the tarmac again with a run.
Whether it's starting from zero or training for a marathon, it's never a bad time to look into picking up some new running shoes, and Hoka's range has long been one of our go-to choices. Between colorful exteriors and comfortable interiors, they're worth every penny - and a new slate of deals makes that ring even more true.
Hoka is offering big deals across some of its finest shoes and activewear, and you can save up to $30 on the popular Mach 5 in a variety of colors and sizes, get the ColdSnap vest for $99, or pick up a pair of the comfortable Clifton 8's for just $111.
With deals for both men and women, here are my picks for the best deals available from Hoka this week.
Best Hoka deals
ColdSnap Vest: was $128 now $99 @ Hoka
If you're looking to stay warm but be visible while running, this ColdSnap vest is ideal. It's arguably best in winter, but it's comfortable enough for running errands, too.
Mach 5 (Evening Primrose/Scuba Blue): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
The Mach 5 appears a lot on this list, and for good reason. They're comfortable, with the ProFly+ sole using a dual-layer setup for comfort and snappiness when running. This colorway is certainly eye-catching, too. Choose your shoe size to see the discounted price.
Mach 5 (Black/Castlerock): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Looking for the Mach 5 in a less "in your face" color option? This black and gray option is your best bet, and it's still just as comfortable.
Clifton 8 (Summer Song/Ice Flow): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Business on top, party in the sole — these Clifton 8's are designed for comfort while running, with a breathable body. They're designed with a lighter, more responsive midsole and updated upper made from engineered mesh.
Clifton 8 (Yellow Pear/Sweet Corn): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Our final women's pick, these pastel Clifton 8's are comfortable and eye-catching without being too distracting. They deliver the perfect combination of soft and light with a lighter, more responsive midsole.
Clifton 8 (White/White): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
This all-white men's version of the Clifton can be worn with just about anything, but they're ideal for an everyday run, too.
Mach 5 (White/Blue Grass): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
If you want to go faster, but with a little more color, these Mach 5s come with a slick sole and white upper that even look fast.
Mach 5 (Flame/Dandelion): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Offering a flame-hued body and a white sole, these Mach 5s are eye-catching and might be ideal for evening runs given the visibility they offer.
Clifton 8 (Radiant Yellow/Maize): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Prefer your Clifton's bright? The "radiant" in the color name isn't wrong here, offering comfortable shoes that make a statement.
Mach 5 (White/Scuba Blue): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Possibly my favorites here, these white, blue and pinkish shoes have a coolness about them while still offering enough support to set a new PR or two.
Mach 5 (Mountain Spring/Puffin's Bill): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Calling to mind the two-tone finish of classic Nike running shoes, these Mach 5's are a perfect blend of business and pleasure, matching bright orange with cool steely gray.
