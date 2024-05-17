Huge Hoka weekend sale — here are the best deals I've found

Deals
By
published

Men's and women's shoes are reduced at Hoka this weekend

Three Hoka sneakers
(Image credit: Hoka)
Jump to:

Summer is on our doorstep, and if you're anything like me, you'll no doubt be ready to get out and hit the tarmac again with a run.

Whether it's starting from zero or training for a marathon, it's never a bad time to look into picking up some new running shoes, and Hoka's range has long been one of our go-to choices. Between colorful exteriors and comfortable interiors, they're worth every penny - and a new slate of deals makes that ring even more true.

Hoka is offering big deals across some of its finest shoes and activewear, and you can save up to $30 on the popular Mach 5 in a variety of colors and sizes, get the ColdSnap vest for $99, or pick up a pair of the comfortable Clifton 8's for just $111.

With deals for both men and women, here are my picks for the best deals available from Hoka this week.

Quick links

Best Hoka deals

ColdSnap Vest: was $128 now $99 @ Hoka

ColdSnap Vest: was $128 now $99 @ Hoka
If you're looking to stay warm but be visible while running, this ColdSnap vest is ideal. It's arguably best in winter, but it's comfortable enough for running errands, too.

View Deal
Mach 5 (Evening Primrose/Scuba Blue): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Mach 5 (Evening Primrose/Scuba Blue): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
The Mach 5 appears a lot on this list, and for good reason. They're comfortable, with the ProFly+ sole using a dual-layer setup for comfort and snappiness when running. This colorway is certainly eye-catching, too. Choose your shoe size to see the discounted price. 

View Deal
Mach 5 (Black/Castlerock): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Mach 5 (Black/Castlerock): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Looking for the Mach 5 in a less "in your face" color option? This black and gray option is your best bet, and it's still just as comfortable.

View Deal
Clifton 8 (Summer Song/Ice Flow): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Clifton 8 (Summer Song/Ice Flow): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Business on top, party in the sole — these Clifton 8's are designed for comfort while running, with a breathable body. They're designed with a lighter, more responsive midsole and updated upper made from engineered mesh.

View Deal
Clifton 8 (Yellow Pear/Sweet Corn): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Clifton 8 (Yellow Pear/Sweet Corn): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Our final women's pick, these pastel Clifton 8's are comfortable and eye-catching without being too distracting. They deliver the perfect combination of soft and light with a lighter, more responsive midsole.

View Deal
Clifton 8 (White/White): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Clifton 8 (White/White): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
This all-white men's version of the Clifton can be worn with just about anything, but they're ideal for an everyday run, too.

View Deal
Mach 5 (White/Blue Grass): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Mach 5 (White/Blue Grass): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
If you want to go faster, but with a little more color, these Mach 5s come with a slick sole and white upper that even look fast.

View Deal
Mach 5 (Flame/Dandelion): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Mach 5 (Flame/Dandelion): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Offering a flame-hued body and a white sole, these Mach 5s are eye-catching and might be ideal for evening runs given the visibility they offer.

View Deal
Clifton 8 (Radiant Yellow/Maize): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Clifton 8 (Radiant Yellow/Maize): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Prefer your Clifton's bright? The "radiant" in the color name isn't wrong here, offering comfortable shoes that make a statement.

View Deal
Mach 5 (White/Scuba Blue): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Mach 5 (White/Scuba Blue): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Possibly my favorites here, these white, blue and pinkish shoes have a coolness about them while still offering enough support to set a new PR or two.

View Deal
Mach 5 (Mountain Spring/Puffin's Bill): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Mach 5 (Mountain Spring/Puffin's Bill): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Calling to mind the two-tone finish of classic Nike running shoes, these Mach 5's are a perfect blend of business and pleasure, matching bright orange with cool steely gray.

View Deal
Lloyd Coombes