Huge Hoka sale knocks 25% off our favorite trail running shoes — plus 11 more deals I'd buy

Hoka is a wildly popular brand pick for active shoes, thanks to super-cushiony interiors balanced with breathable and supportive features. Whether your exercise of choice is walking, running, or hiking, there's a comfortable, vibrant Hoka shoe that'll match your needs and personality.

Right now, you can save between 20% and 25% on some of Hoka's top shoes, including the Speedgoat 5 at just $123 for women and men, which we ranked as the best trail-running shoe you can buy.

In addition to trail-running shoes and hiking shoes, Hoka's recent sale includes apparel. This breathable women's Hupana tank for only $24 and men's Glide shirt for $39 quickly caught my eye, but there are certainly more great choices to explore.

Explore the entire Hoka sale for women and men from $10, or keep reading to see which 11 deals stuck out to me as the best.

Best Hoka deals

Hupana Tank (Women’s): was $42 now $24 @ Hoka

On hot summer days, this breathable tank will be your go-to piece on runs or hikes. It's structured, long enough to not ride up, and boasts a racerback design that'll easily hide most sports bras. And if you're feeling a pop of color, it also comes in this beautiful pale violet.

Elaro 5” Bike Short (Women’s): was $54 now $39 @ Hoka

These bright blue bike shorts are high-waisted and equipped with pockets to snugly hold your phone and other essentials during your workout. And with such soft, stretchy fabric, we won't judge if you want to just lounge around the house in these.

Glide Short Sleeve (Men’s): was $52 now $39 @ Hoka

At first glance, this may look like any old T-shirt, but it's not made with cotton. It's made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking polyester fabric that's perfect for keeping you cool during runs on blazing hot days. It also features a few reflective spots throughout to help you stay visible at night.

Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $59 @ Hoka

If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy edge on the competition.

Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $119 @ Hoka

This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and are looking to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle distance racing between 800m and 3K.

Speedgoat 5 (Women’s): was $155 now $123 @ Hoka

For anyone who loves trail running, Hoka’s Speedgoat 5 shoes are the GOAT. This is the best trail-running shoe we’ve tested, and you can grab a pair for 20% off right now. If you’re not into this galaxy-esque colorway, there are a bunch more to choose from.

Speedgoat 5 (Men’s): was $155 now $123 @ Hoka

Hoka's best trail-running shoe is also 20% off for men in a variety of colors. If you do any sort of off-road running or hiking, this lightweight shoe with plenty of traction and bright colors for visibility is an optimal pick.

Trail Code GTX (Women’s): was $185 now $137 @ Hoka

If exploring the outdoors is on your summer bucket list, you might want to snatch up these hiking shoes. With a compression-molded midsole for support and Hoka's Hubble heel to reduce impact, your next hike will be a breeze. And with water-repellant materials, you don't have to worry about splashing through puddles or streams along the way.

Trail Code GTX (Men’s): was $185 now $137 @ Hoka

If climbing to the nearest mountain peak is a regular weekend activity for you, it's worth investing in one of Hoka's most popular hiking shoes. Take advantage of this shoe's unrivaled support, comfortable construction, and water-repellant surface materials.

Kaha 2 GTX (Women’s): was $240 now $179 @ Hoka

This is a more advanced hiking shoe from Hoka, equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact, increased ground contact for extra traction, and a plush, dual-density midsole for comfort on long trails. This blue Mountain Spring / Harbor Mist color captured my heart, but if you want to check out other styles, there are four other colors to choose from.