Huge Carhartt Black Friday sale — 13 deals I’d buy right now from $7

Carhartt is an apparel brand known for its heavy-duty workwear and rugged durability. Although investing in the popular brand tends to cost a pretty penny, the quality you get is totally worth it in my opinion — especially right now since Carhartt's Black Friday sale is live.

The exclusive sale is taking up to 50% off Carhartt hoodies, joggers, work boots and more. But that's not all — Amazon is also slashing the prices on Carhartt workwear with deals starting at just $7. If you're familiar with Carhartt, you know that sales are few and far between, so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP.

Hoping to snag some high-quality workwear for less? Check out my top 13 favorite picks from the must-shop Black Friday sales.

Best Carhartt deals

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $14 at Amazon US The Cuffed Carhartt Knit Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head, it will also boost your cool factor. The beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and stretchable acrylic material. One size fits all. Read more ▼

Carhartt Athletic Cargo Pant (Men's): was $38 now $24 at Amazon US These cargo pants come in eight color options and are made of 88% Polyester and 12% Spandex for a comfortable fit. They feature two front slant pockets and rear pockets with hook and loop closure, and two cargo pockets with an inner mesh cell phone pocket on the left side. Read more ▼