Huge Carhartt Black Friday sale — 13 deals I’d buy right now from $7

Shop rare deals on Carhartt jackets, gloves, shoes and more
Carhartt is an apparel brand known for its heavy-duty workwear and rugged durability. Although investing in the popular brand tends to cost a pretty penny, the quality you get is totally worth it in my opinion — especially right now since Carhartt's Black Friday sale is live.
The exclusive sale is taking up to 50% off Carhartt hoodies, joggers, work boots and more. But that's not all — Amazon is also slashing the prices on Carhartt workwear with deals starting at just $7. If you're familiar with Carhartt, you know that sales are few and far between, so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP.
Hoping to snag some high-quality workwear for less? Check out my top 13 favorite picks from the must-shop Black Friday sales.
- Carhartt Synthetic-Wool Blend Sock (Men's): was $13 now from $7
- Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $14
- Carhartt Modern Fit Jogger Pant (Women's): was $32 now from $24
- Carhartt Athletic Cargo Pant (Men's): was $38 now from $24
- Carhartt Ripstop MultiCargo Pant (Men's): was $35 now $25
- Carhartt Midweight Classic Crew (Men's): was $34 now from $29
- Carhartt Insulated System Glove (Men's): was $49 now $29
- Carhartt Tencel Henley Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $32
- Carhartt Rugged Twill Flannel (Women's): was $65 now from $49
- Carhartt Rain Defender Anorak (Women's): was $79 now from $51
- Carhartt Storm Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $67
- Carhartt Lightweight Sneaker Boot (Men's): was $139 now from $80
- Carhartt Wedge Waterproof Soft Toe (Women's): was $170 now $139
These chunky wool-blend socks are great for wearing with work boots. They are cushioned and durable, and the material used regulates the temperature of your feet so they don't get too cold or sweaty.
The Cuffed Carhartt Knit Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head, it will also boost your cool factor. The beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and stretchable acrylic material. One size fits all.
Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.
The perfect pant for the hard working woman, these joggers (that are also considered scrubs) wick sweat, dry fast, and resist odors and stains. They feature rugged Flex stretch technology, a modern fit and will help get you through your shift comfortably.
These cargo pants come in eight color options and are made of 88% Polyester and 12% Spandex for a comfortable fit. They feature two front slant pockets and rear pockets with hook and loop closure, and two cargo pockets with an inner mesh cell phone pocket on the left side.
Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.
Snag this juicy Amazon discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when you're working outdoors in the colder months.
When work requires you to use your hands, you can't risk them being cold. Keep them warm and protected with this pair of gloves that offer durability and grip and feature removable fleece liners that add lightweight warmth.
Custom built for hard working women, this flannel features a relaxed fit that was made to move, thanks to its rugged flex stretch technology. It also features two chest pockets with button closure and a pen stall.
The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
This packable outer layer from Carharrt works as a standalone jacket or is roomy enough for layering. There are zip pockets for storing essentials or for giving your hands a little heating. The Tender Greens/Dusty Olive color is the only version available at this price.
This pair of shoes is hands down the work boot of choice for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full feature work boot design. The footbed is made with Insite technology that's engineered to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long days on the job.
Most sizes of this comfortable waterproof boot are reduced to $139 in the sale. The shoes feature a breathable membrane that allows moisture to escape while keeping your feet dry.
