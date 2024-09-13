Huge Allbirds sale to close out summer — 11 sustainable sneaker and apparel deals I'd buy now

With the seasons changing soon, there's no better time to update your wardrobe with a new pair of comfortable shoes. Our favorite sustainable running shoe brand, Allbirds, is slashing prices on its most popular shoes, helping you get outside to catch the autumn leaves and last bit of warmth before winter sets in.

Right now, you can pick up a pair of Tree Runner Go Women’s Sneakers for $90 . (The Tree Runner Go Men's Sneakers are also on sale for $90 .) They’re made with eco-friendly materials like tree fiber, sugarcane, and recycled polyester. Or, grab a shoe that can last you through wet winters: the Wool Runner-Up Mizzles Women's Sneakers are discounted to $116 . Again, the Wool Runner-Up Mizzles Men's Sneakers are also on sale for $116 .

Browse everything on sale at Allbirds from $12 for men and women, or keep scrolling to see which 11 deals caught my eye.

Best Allbirds deals

Trino Cozy Crew Socks (Unisex): was $24 now $12 @ Allbirds

When fall temps officially arrive, these warm socks will be your go-to cozy option. They're made with superfine Merino wool for warmth and eucalyptus for breathability and odor reduction. You can easily slip them on beneath boots before you go out, or wear them with no shoes while lounging around your home.

R&R Hoodie (Women’s): was $118 now $59 @ Allbirds

I'm a sucker for a good hoodie, and at 50% off, this one is a steal. It's made with Allbirds' proprietary blend of organic Peruvian pima cotton, hemp, and Tencel, which results in a soft-to-the-touch hoodie you won't want to take off. Men can also shop this hoodie at 50% off.

Tree Pipers (Women’s): was $105 now $78 @ Allbirds

These sustainable everyday sneakers are made with eucalyptus tree fiber that allows for a lightweight, breathable fit. Its comfy midsole is made using sugarcane-based green EVA, and its laces came to life through recycled plastic bottles. Plus, you can machine-wash this shoe to keep the Breezy Blue colorway looking bright and fresh.

Tree Dasher Relay (Women’s): was $135 now $81 @ Allbirds

Say goodbye to tying your laces before leaving for work or a workout. This shoe features a stretchy, breathable, and seamless one-piece upper that hugs your foot comfortably, along with a padded heel collar to help keep your ankle in place and a flexible midsole for support. If you're not a fan of this mauve and gray color scheme, there's a yellow and blue colorway discounted to $101 as well.

SuperLight Wool Runners (Men’s): was $120 now $84 @ Allbirds

This speckled gray, lightweight shoe is perfect for everyday wear or casual walks. It’s equipped with Allbirds’ SuperLight Foam technology for comfort and a regenerative wool upper that helps your feet stay cozy in cooler temperatures. You can also pick up this same discounted colorway for women .

Tree Runner Go (Women’s): was $120 now $90 @ Allbirds

A fan-favorite in a beautiful Breezy Blue colorway, this shoe goes with almost any outfit. The upper is made with lightweight, breathable tree fiber to help you stay cool as summer comes to an end, while the midsole features soft cushioning to keep your feet comfortable all day. The same shoe and colorway is also on sale for men.

SuperLight Tree Runners (Women’s): was $115 now $98 @ Allbirds

With an airy upper made using eucalyptus tree fiber and cushy SuperLight Foam tech, this breathable shoe is made for warmer weather — and we still have plenty of warm days ahead before winter sets in. Whether you’re walking around your block after dinner or exploring a simple trail, your feet will be happy in these shoes. Find these shoes on sale for men, too.

Tree Dasher Relay (Men's): was $135 now $101 @ Allbirds

With a seamless, lace-free upper, these shoes are incredibly easy to slip on as you're leaving for the day. The upper is stretchy and breathable, perfect for light workouts. Then, the cushioned midsole and padded heel collar offer optimal support for long walks. There's also a gray and mauve color scheme for this shoe slashed to just $81.

Tree Dasher 2 (Men’s): was $135 now $101 @ Allbirds

Thanks to a seamless, one-piece knit upper, a flexible midsole with responsive foam, and a comfortable fit with a padded heel collar, this is a best-selling shoe from Allbirds. It’s a great pick for walking, jogging, or other light workouts. Shop the Tree Dasher 2 for women on sale as well.

Wool Runner-Up Mizzles (Women’s): was $145 now $116 @ Allbirds

These cozy shoes will help you welcome cooler temperatures in style. Inside, premium ZQ Merino wool wraps your feet in warmth and comfort. Then, the shoe’s outer layer features water-repellent Puddle Guard technology and all-condition traction to keep you dry and upright.