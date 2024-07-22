HP Printers are up to 40% off on Amazon — 5 deals I'd shop starting at $49

For many, having a reliable and efficient printer isn't just a convenience — it's a necessity. However, finding a printer that will suit all your needs isn't always a simple task. The good news is that HP printers have a reputation for their high-quality performance and ease of use — and they just so happen to be on sale right now.

Amazon is currently offering an impressive sale on HP printers, with select models up to 40% off their original price. From compact printers for home offices like the HP DeskJet 2855e Printer on sale for $49 to fast-paced machines for businesses like the HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e discounted to $199, HP has a model that will fit all your unique requirements.

Below, I've outlined my favorite HP printer deals from Amazon, which all happen to come with at least 3 months of HP+, meaning you'll receive free perks including ink for 3 months after your purchase. Here are 5 HP deals I recommend shopping right now. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best HP coupons).

Best HP Printer Deals

HP DeskJet 2855e Printer: was $84 now $49 @ Amazon

The small, lightweight HP DeskJet 2855e offers an attractive set of basic features for an attractive price. It's typically only $84, but this deal takes 40% off. The multifunction printer copies, scans and faxes, and you can seamlessly link it the HP app on your smartphone. With a 60-sheet input tray, its compact design makes it the perfect addition to a small home office or college dorm. This printer comes with 3 months of HP+ included, so you'll get free ink for 3 months. After that, you'll be eligible for 50% off your HP+ subscription.

HP OfficeJet 8015e: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Perfect for small businesses and home offices, this printer allows you to print professional-quality color documents like forms, reports, brochures and presentations. The machine boats impressive features like copy and scan, 2-sided printing, mobile and wireless printing, and an auto document feeder. It can also print up to 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color. However, the best part about this deal is that it comes with 6 months of HP+ which means you'll get 6 months of ink included!

HP ENVY Inspire 7255e: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

This machine is ideal for everyday, at-home printing tasks like printing recipes, travel documents, forms and more. It's a little slower than the 8015e, but it can still print up to 8.5 pages per minute in black or 5 pages per minute in color. This printer comes with 3 months of HP+ included, so you'll get free ink for 3 months.

HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e: was $289 now $199 @ Amazon

Ideal for a busier or larger office setting, this HP printer is efficient at printing professional-quality color documents like presentations, brochures and flyers. The machine's upgraded features include fast color printing, copy, fax, auto 2-sided printing and scanning, auto document feeder and a 250-sheet input tray. It can also print up to 22 pages per minute in black and 18 pages per minute in color. Additionally, the printer comes with 3 months of HP+.