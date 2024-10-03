Home Depot’s 'Decor Days' knocks up to 50% off furniture and decor — 17 stylish deals I’d shop now

It's no secret that Home Depot is famous for being a one-stop home improvement shop — but what might surprise you is that it's also a home decor destination. In fact, today kicks off the first day of Home Depot’s Decor Days, a five-day, online-only savings event.

From now through Monday October 7, you can save up to 50% off whole-home decor and styling at Home Depot. We're talking furniture, small kitchen appliances, lighting, rugs, decorative storage and more.

Although Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are just a few days away, we recommend shopping the Home Depot Decor Days event to get the stylish looks you want for less. Keep scrolling to check out my 17 favorite picks from the sale. For even more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Home decor sale: up to 65% off @ Home Depot

Make a stylish statement with up to 65% off vases, storage baskets, mirrors and much more at Home Depot. The savings won't last forever, so be sure to shop this incredible sale ASAP.

Kitchenware sale: up to 75% off @ Home Depot

Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 75%.

Mattresses: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Furniture & Decor Deals

StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $49 @ Home Depot

Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.

Livabliss Indoor Machine-Washable Area Rug: was $185 now $92 @ Home Depot

Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.

Hampton Bay Parley 6-Light Matte Black and Gold Linear Chandelier: was $299 now $149 @ Home Depot

Featuring a modern, open cage design, this black and gold chandelier will bring an element of style above your kitchen island or dining room table. It's made of durable steel construction and is built to last.

Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror: was $499 now $249 @ Home Depot

This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.

StyleWell Doherty Faux Leather Rectangle Sofa: was $549 now $274 @ Home Depot

Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather and 50% off. With gently flared arms and clean lines, the sofa offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior. It also seamlessly blends style and comfort.

Outdoor Deals

Wakefield Outdoor Bench: was $399 now $162 @ Home Depot

This two-seater outdoor bench is the perfect size for decks or patios. Its sturdy black aluminum and steel frame is designed to be rust-resistant, while the CushionGuard Plus fabric of its cushion is fade proof and stain-resistant.

Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $179 @ Home Depot

The weather may be starting to cool off now, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.

Coral Vista Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge: was $349 now $282 @ Home Depot

Relax in luxury with this chaise that is perfect for your backyard, pool or patio. The lounge is made of handwoven wicker that has a durable all-weather finish. It also comes with a cushion and customizable slipcover.

Laguna Point 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Chairs: was $999 now $711 @ Home Depot

Right now you can save $288 on this 4-piece outdoor sectional from Laguna Point at Home Depot. The cushion's durable fabric is fade and stain-resistant, while the rust-resistant steel frame can weather anything the elements throw at it. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

Appliance Deals

Vissani 2-Door Mini Refrigerator with Freezer: was $229 now $189 @ Home Depot

Home Depot is offering an impressive $40 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $399 now $208 @ Home Depot

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan, which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting so you can see what's cooking.

Magic Chef 23.4" Beverage Cooler: was $539 now $479 @ Home Depot

If you fancy a cold beverage from the comfort of your home, the Magic Chef 23.4-inch cooler can hold up to 154 (12 oz.) cans for you. Adjustable shelves mean you can switch up your drinks from bottles to sodas. Plus, this model doubles as a built-in or freestanding model.