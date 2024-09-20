Game on! 7 gaming SSD deals you can get ahead of October Prime Day

The holiday season is approaching (yes, really), and with it are huge new games — both in terms of anticipation and how much storage space they'll take up.

We've already seen games like NBA 2K25 demand up to 130GB for installation, but with Call of Duty Black Ops 6 likely to be a large game, and Assassin's Creed Shadows dropping in the same month, it could be time to upgrade your storage.

Luckily, we've rounded up some great SSD storage options across PC and consoles. For instance, right now you can get this Western Digital SSD for $59 at Amazon or the WD SSD I personally use for just $149 at Amazon. Below are the best SSD deals you can get right now ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Best SSD deals

Western Digital 1TB SSD: was $84 now $59 @ Amazon

This remarkably affordable 1TB option isn't as fast as some others on this list, but for the price it offers reliable, quick storage that's plug and play with NVMe slots in your PC.

WD Black 1TB SSD: was $114 now $79 @ Amazon

This faster option is ideal for PC or console, and is durable, too. It comes in versions up to 8TB, but you can expect to pay a lot for the privilege. The 1TB model starts at just $79.

Lexar 1TB SSD: was $109 now $81 @ Amazon

Not quite as cheap as we've seen it before (but only by a few dollars), this Lexar SSD option comes with a heatsink for "plug and play" PS5 functionality, and offers 7400 MB/s read speeds.

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB: was $174 now $129 @ Amazon

This drive is around 50% faster than the previous generation, and Samsung offers its own Thermal Control system to keep it running cool long into your marathon sessions.

WD Black 2TB SSD: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

I have this model inserted in my PS5, and I wish I got a deal like this when I picked it up. The option to have an extra 2TB is very handy when installing more demanding games on the console.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox: was $159 now $149 @ Amazon

Xbox owners don't have the luxury of M.2 support, but this solution couldn't be simpler - simply plug it in and you're ready to go. This card doubles your Series X console's storage in one go, but you can also buy a 2TB version (although that's not discounted).