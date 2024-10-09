Forget Prime Day — Hoka's running shoe deals beat Amazon's discounts with up to 20% off

There are a lot of great Amazon Prime Day deals available right now, and many running brands are offering discounts on their running shoes on site, with Asics in particular having some great Prime Day deals.

However, Hoka has not joined in the fun on Amazon, where its shoes are resolutely sticking to their normal prices. Fortunately Hoka itself has a sale on right now, and some of its best running shoes have been reduced by 20%.

LIVE: Best Prime Day deals right now!

I’ve been testing around 50 pairs of running shoes a year for several years now, and one of my favorites of 2024 is the Hoka Mach 6, which is reduced from $140 to $111 at Hoka right now. That’s just one of several great deals you can get in the Hoka sale, but you’ll have to move fast, because there are limited sizes and colors included.

Best Hoka Running Shoe Deals

Hoka Rincon 4: was $125 now $99 @ Hoka

The Rincon 4 is a lightweight daily trainer that offers great value at its full price, so it’s great to see it reduced to under $100 in the Hoka sale. The Frost/Lettuce color of both the men’s and women’s Rincon 4 is reduced, with a full range of sizes currently available.

Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

This is the deal I’d move fastest on, because only one color of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes I’ve tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.

Hoka Clifton 9: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka

The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand, and I rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole. The men’s shoe is still available in most sizes, but the women’s Clifton 9 is moving fast, with only a few sizes still left in the color that’s on sale.

Hoka Arahi 7: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka

The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners who overpronate, which means your foot rolls excessively inwards when it lands. It’s a comfortable shoe built to handle a lot of training miles, and the men’s shoe is available in all sizes in an attractive white color in the sale. The women’s Arahi 7 is in shorter supply, but there are several sizes of the Papaya/Coral shoe left in the sale.

Hoka Challenger 7: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka

Only the men’s Challenger 7 is left in the Hoka sale at this reduced price, with two different colors going with most sizes available. The Challenger 7 is an all-terrain shoe that’s comfortable and grips well during both road and trail runs, and it’s quite light as well, which only increases its versatility. I even used the shoe for runs in the snow and it worked well.

Hoka Zinal 2: was $160 now $128 @ Hoka

Only the women’s version of the Zinal 2 is available in the Hoka sale, with a full range of sizes going at this reduced price. The Zinal 2 is a very lightweight and fast trail-running shoe that’s ideal for races on mixed terrain. It might not offer enough cushioning and support for long training runs, but if you want a speedy trail shoe in the sale, this is the one to get.