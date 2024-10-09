Forget Prime Day — Hoka's running shoe deals beat Amazon's discounts with up to 20% off
Here are the best Hoka deals available right now
There are a lot of great Amazon Prime Day deals available right now, and many running brands are offering discounts on their running shoes on site, with Asics in particular having some great Prime Day deals.
However, Hoka has not joined in the fun on Amazon, where its shoes are resolutely sticking to their normal prices. Fortunately Hoka itself has a sale on right now, and some of its best running shoes have been reduced by 20%.
LIVE: Best Prime Day deals right now!
I’ve been testing around 50 pairs of running shoes a year for several years now, and one of my favorites of 2024 is the Hoka Mach 6, which is reduced from $140 to $111 at Hoka right now. That’s just one of several great deals you can get in the Hoka sale, but you’ll have to move fast, because there are limited sizes and colors included.
Hoka Deals - Quick links
- Hoka Rincon 4 (men’s): was $125 now $99 @ Hoka
- Hoka Rincon 4 (women’s): was $125 now $99 @ Hoka
- Hoka Mach 6 (men’s): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
- Hoka Mach 6 (women’s): was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
- Hoka Clifton 9 (men’s): was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
- Hoka Clifton 9 (women’s): was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
- Hoka Arahi 7 (men’s): was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
- Hoka Arahi 7 (women’s): was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
- Hoka Challenger 7 (men’s): was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
- Hoka Zinal 2 (women’s): was $160 now $128 @ Hoka
- Hoka Stinson 7 (men’s): was $170 now $135 @ Hoka
- Hoka Stinson 7 (women’s): was $170 now $135 @ Hoka
Best Hoka Running Shoe Deals
Hoka Rincon 4: was $125 now $99 @ Hoka
The Rincon 4 is a lightweight daily trainer that offers great value at its full price, so it’s great to see it reduced to under $100 in the Hoka sale. The Frost/Lettuce color of both the men’s and women’s Rincon 4 is reduced, with a full range of sizes currently available.
Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
This is the deal I’d move fastest on, because only one color of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes I’ve tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.
Hoka Clifton 9: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
The Clifton is Hoka’s most popular shoe line, and one of the most popular from any brand, and I rate it as one of the best shoes for new runners in particular thanks to the comfortable foam in its midsole. The men’s shoe is still available in most sizes, but the women’s Clifton 9 is moving fast, with only a few sizes still left in the color that’s on sale.
Hoka Arahi 7: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners who overpronate, which means your foot rolls excessively inwards when it lands. It’s a comfortable shoe built to handle a lot of training miles, and the men’s shoe is available in all sizes in an attractive white color in the sale. The women’s Arahi 7 is in shorter supply, but there are several sizes of the Papaya/Coral shoe left in the sale.
Hoka Challenger 7: was $145 now $115 @ Hoka
Only the men’s Challenger 7 is left in the Hoka sale at this reduced price, with two different colors going with most sizes available. The Challenger 7 is an all-terrain shoe that’s comfortable and grips well during both road and trail runs, and it’s quite light as well, which only increases its versatility. I even used the shoe for runs in the snow and it worked well.
Hoka Zinal 2: was $160 now $128 @ Hoka
Only the women’s version of the Zinal 2 is available in the Hoka sale, with a full range of sizes going at this reduced price. The Zinal 2 is a very lightweight and fast trail-running shoe that’s ideal for races on mixed terrain. It might not offer enough cushioning and support for long training runs, but if you want a speedy trail shoe in the sale, this is the one to get.
Hoka Stinson 7: was $170 now $135 @ Hoka
Both the men’s and women’s Stinson 7 are reduced in the Hoka sale, and there is a wide range of sizes going for each. The Stinson 7 is a very cushioned road-to-trail shoe that offers a lot of comfort on both surfaces. It’s also a stable shoe that provides a lo of support for long runs, or even hikes.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.