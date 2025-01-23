Epic Ugg sale takes up to 30% off — 7 cozy footwear deals I'd shop now
Shop Ugg boots, clogs and slippers at a steal
It's officially Ugg season! Though, I'll admit I've been sporting my Uggs since early fall. Extremely warm, cozy and stylish, Uggs are also notoriously pricey — which is why it's important to take advantage whenever a sale comes along.
Fortunately, Ugg is currently taking up to 30% off select winter boots, clogs and slippers. From nearly $40 off the Classic Slippers we know and love to newer designs like the Ugg Classic Mini Platform for just $118 (was $170), there are epic deals on styles for just about everyone.
But don't wait — select sizes and styles are already selling out, so I'd recommend jumping on these winter deals ASAP. Check out my 7 favorite shoes from the sale (as a fellow Ugg-lover).
Quick Links
- shop all Ugg deals
- Ugg Dakota (Women's): was $110 now $76
- Ugg Olsen Slipper (Men's): was $110 now $76
- Ugg New Heights Cozy Clog (Women's): was $130 now $90
- Ugg Tazzlita (Women's): was $150 now $104
- Ugg Neumel Shaggy Suede (Men's): was $150 now $104
- Ugg Classic Mini Platform (Women's): was $170 now $118
- Ugg Adirondack III Boot (Women's): was $250 now $174
Ugg Deals
This is probably the comfiest and coziest moccasin-like slipper you can find. The iconic Dakota slipper is perfect for wearing around the house, but if you forget to take them off when you leave, don't worry — the outsole can be worn on any surface. Just be careful you don't get the water-resistant suede outer material and lovely wool lining dirty outdoors.
The Olsen is the same great slipper in the deal above, except it's the men's version. Topping the list of Ugg best-sellers, this slipper is also one of the most affordable Ugg styles I've found. They feature a soft wool lining and a molded outsole that easily travels on any surface.
Reach new heights of style with these Uggs New Heights Cozy Clogs. These take after the classic Uggs look, with a suede upper and luxurious wool lining. Add in a chunky platform sole and you're ready to take on the world.
This is what I like to call a statement shoe! Reaching a cozy level 20 on the UGG Comfort Scale, these bold shoes feature a plush interior that spills out into a sheepskin collar over the luxe suede upper. Plus, they'll add nearly 2 inches to your overall physique.
If you're looking to add effortless style to your wardrobe, these shoes are the answer. They feature a shaggy suede exterior and a lightweight sugarcane outsole. Inside, you'll find the same upcycled plush wool and a cushy foam footbed that will give you that signature slipper-like feel, indoors or out.
This is the boot that I'm personally adding to my cart! These mini platform boots are made with a rich suede and lined inside with Ugg plush blend for signature softness. It's the perfect mix of classic Ugg style with a touch of newness thanks to their leg-lengthening platform.
If you're heading outdoors into the snow or ice, you need a boot that can keep up — and fortunately, the Adirondack III Boot is up to the task. The stylish-yet-functional boot features warming insulation, a cushioning insole and most importantly, a rubber outsole to keep you sturdy. It even claims it can keep you warm in -32˚C temperatures.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.