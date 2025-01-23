Epic Ugg sale takes up to 30% off — 7 cozy footwear deals I'd shop now

It's officially Ugg season! Though, I'll admit I've been sporting my Uggs since early fall. Extremely warm, cozy and stylish, Uggs are also notoriously pricey — which is why it's important to take advantage whenever a sale comes along.

Fortunately, Ugg is currently taking up to 30% off select winter boots, clogs and slippers. From nearly $40 off the Classic Slippers we know and love to newer designs like the Ugg Classic Mini Platform for just $118 (was $170), there are epic deals on styles for just about everyone.

But don't wait — select sizes and styles are already selling out, so I'd recommend jumping on these winter deals ASAP. Check out my 7 favorite shoes from the sale (as a fellow Ugg-lover).

Ugg Deals

Ugg Dakota (Women's): was $110 now $76 at UGG US This is probably the comfiest and coziest moccasin-like slipper you can find. The iconic Dakota slipper is perfect for wearing around the house, but if you forget to take them off when you leave, don't worry — the outsole can be worn on any surface. Just be careful you don't get the water-resistant suede outer material and lovely wool lining dirty outdoors.

Ugg Olsen Slipper (Men's): was $110 now $76 at UGG US The Olsen is the same great slipper in the deal above, except it's the men's version. Topping the list of Ugg best-sellers, this slipper is also one of the most affordable Ugg styles I've found. They feature a soft wool lining and a molded outsole that easily travels on any surface.

Ugg New Heights Cozy Clog (Women's): was $130 now $90 at UGG US Reach new heights of style with these Uggs New Heights Cozy Clogs. These take after the classic Uggs look, with a suede upper and luxurious wool lining. Add in a chunky platform sole and you're ready to take on the world.

Ugg Tazzlita (Women's): was $150 now $104 at UGG US This is what I like to call a statement shoe! Reaching a cozy level 20 on the UGG Comfort Scale, these bold shoes feature a plush interior that spills out into a sheepskin collar over the luxe suede upper. Plus, they'll add nearly 2 inches to your overall physique.

Ugg Neumel Shaggy Suede (Men's): was $150 now $104 at UGG US If you're looking to add effortless style to your wardrobe, these shoes are the answer. They feature a shaggy suede exterior and a lightweight sugarcane outsole. Inside, you'll find the same upcycled plush wool and a cushy foam footbed that will give you that signature slipper-like feel, indoors or out.

Ugg Classic Mini Platform (Women's): was $170 now $118 at UGG US This is the boot that I'm personally adding to my cart! These mini platform boots are made with a rich suede and lined inside with Ugg plush blend for signature softness. It's the perfect mix of classic Ugg style with a touch of newness thanks to their leg-lengthening platform.