Epic Lowe's fall sale — 21 deals on Halloween decor, fire pits, patio furniture and more

Fall is slowly creeping up on us! And whether you're looking forward to cozy nights by the fire pit or you're ready to do some spooky Halloween decorating, Lowe's is your one stop shop.

Lowe's is currently offering up to 50% off outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, power equipment and more. Plus, Lowe's sale is the perfect opportunity to pick up all your tailgate equipment and Halloween decor at a total bargain.

Fortunately, we've done the heavy lifting for you! Now all you need to do is keep scrolling and shop these 21 deals that will have your home and outdoor spaces fall ready. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Lowe's promo codes).

Editor's Choice

Tailgate essentials: up to $60 off @ Lowe's

Tailgate season is upon us — and Lowe's has everything you need to prep for the big game, including portable grills, coolers, tents, games and much more.

Halloween decorations: up to $60 off @ Lowe's

It's almost spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's.

Lighting deals: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Light up your home with up to 35% off at Lowe's. From vanity lights and wall sconces to ceiling fans and outdoor lighting, Lowe's has some of the top-rated lighting brands on sale for a limited time.

Outdoor grills: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your fall festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.

Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG.

Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

You can never have enough tools. If you want to upgrade your toolset, Lowe's is taking up to 40% off a range of drills, wrenches and more. There are also deals on accessories like batteries and toolcarts.

Power equipment: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

In need of some power equipment? Lowe's has you covered. Right now you can snag up to 40% off trimmers, pressure washers, leaf blowers and more.

Best fall outdoor deals

Honeywell 48-ft String Lights: was $71 now $27 @ Lowe's

Nothing adds ambiance to your outdoor space like these luminous string lights. Attractive, durable, and weatherproof, the string lights are easy to install, allowing you to hang them for permanent or temporary display. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 48 feet-worth of a soft, white glow.

Glitzhome 2-ft 24-in Sunflowers Artificial Wreath: was $63 now $54 @ Lowe's

Give your front door a little fall makeover with this charming sunflower wreath. The festive wreath combines elements such as sunflowers, pine cones and berries to add some warmth yo your home this fall.

Pelham Bay Round Outdoor Dining Table: was $148 now $74 @ Lowe's

This round outdoor table from Lowe's usually sells for $148, so getting it for $74 is a nice deal to have. It comes with a 4.4-star rating from tons of Lowe's buyers, so you can rely on it being a high-quality table that'll level up for your next outdoor meal. The table can accommodate up to six chairs, so whether you're having a small party of a big gathering, you can fit everyone.

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $294 now $169 @ Lowe's

This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $169 at Lowe's. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Clihome 15-foot Patio Umbrella with Base: was $244 now $183 @ Lowes

This 15-foot wide patio umbrella from Clihome can help you shade yourself from the sun all year round. The frame is made of thick steel with an anti-rust coat, while the canopy is made of high quality, fade- and weather-resistant material.

Clihome 3-Piece Brown Bistro Patio Dining Set: was $294 now $198 @ Lowe's

This small outdoor dining set is available for more than $90 off the regular price. It has two chairs and a round table, giving you and your partner a nice place to hang out and have a quick meal. It comes with a convenient umbrella hole, but you'll need to buy that separately. Lowes has a cool one with lights on sale for $59.

The Adirondack Rocking Chair Set: was $319 now $210 @ Lowe's

Relax and rock in this set of classic wooden rocking chairs. They will be the perfect addition to your front porch or patio. There is no sanding, painting or sealing on the traditional rockers, which means they won't rot, peel or splinter. Huge win!

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $248 @ Lowe's

For those crisp days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Deko Living 40inch Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was great $379 now $299 @ Lowe's

Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

Blue Rhino Propane Gas Fire Pit Table: was $449 now $299 @ Lowe's

From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements.

EDYO LIVING BestHome Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 @ Lowe's

Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, these lounge chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.

VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $359 @ Lowe's

Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.

Allen + Roth Emerald Cove 2-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set: was $682 now $545 @ Lowe's

This Allen + Roth Emerald Cove 2-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set is a popular choice at Lowe's, and it's easy to see why. This weather proof set comes with a loveseat and a coffee table, and is perfect to add a place to chat to your patio or garden.