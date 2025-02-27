Epic Columbia sale knocks up to 50% off apparel — 13 spring styles I'd shop right now
Gear up for spring with deals on sweaters, hoodies and vests
With spring still a few weeks away, many parts of the country are starting to enter that awkward weather phase where it's not super cold but it's not quite warm yet. If you find a bit wardrobe confused, you're certainly not alone.
In fact, Columbia is currently hosting a sale with items to help transition you from the frigid winter weather to a milder spring climate. Right now, you can score up to 40% off fleeces, sweaters, light jackets and more. With deals starting at just $25, this sale is not to be missed.
So if you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will bring you right into spring, Columbia has you covered for the upcoming season. Check out my top picks from the sale!
Quick Links
- shop all Columbia deals
- Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece (Women's): was $50 now $25
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $46 now $27
- Columbia Hart Mountain Half Snap Tunic (Women's): was $60 now $30
- Columbia Sweater Weather Half Zip Pullover (Men's): was $80 now $40
- Columbia Hunterdon II Fleece Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $45
- Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest (Women's): was $100 now $50
- Columbia Slope Edge II Vest (Men's): was $100 now $50
- Columbia Wallowa Insulated Cropped Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65
- Columbia Keetley II Boot (Women's): was $140 now $84
- Columbia Powder Lite II Insulated Jacket (Men's): was $130 now $97
Columbia Apparel Deals
This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. It comes in a variety of colors that are great for spring.
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple this season.
Ideal for those spring days where there's a chill in the air, this tunic features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.
This versatile half-zip pullover is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
Stay cozy in this unique, ultra-soft fleece hoodie that's perfect for any adventure. Its lightweight fleece is great for throwing on when heading outdoors or hanging inside. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.
I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. It's the perfect transitional layer from mild winter weather to crisp spring days. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. You'll want to check out both colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast!
Another great choice when it's not cold but it's not warm out, this vest is built with thermal-reflective lining, warm insulation and water-resistant fabric. It's the perfect layer to keep you warm and covered without restricting your movements. You'll be able to run, hike and more in this stylish and functional vest.
Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? It's both! But that's not all — it's reversible, too. This "shacket," as I like to call it, is ready for anything with multiple pockets and advanced repellency. Plus, with a choice between the solid side and a plaid side, it’s like having two shirts in one.
Perfect for throwing on when you're heading to the trails or venturing out for a chilly spring stroll, this insulated cropped jacket features rain-and-stain repellency, convenient pockets and an adjustable hem for the perfect fit. It comes in three colors and is super stylish and versatile.
Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and a hood round out the features of this primo puffer.
Columbia Shoe Deals
This $50 saving applies to the men's and women's version of the Konos TRS OutDry Mid Shoe. This mid-cut hiking shoe is ideal for those who dislike the more traditional hiking boot style but still want all the stability, comfort, and protection you'd find in a more hardcore looking boot.
Whether you're walking through the city or trekking through the mountains, this versatile shoe is up for the journey. The boot features thermal-reflective lining, light insulation and unbeatable traction.
Crush the miles when you wear these shoes on your next hiking adventure. This mid-height performance hiker is not only waterproof but also features an ultra-grippy outsole for exceptional traction on wet or dry trails.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
