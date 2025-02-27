Epic Columbia sale knocks up to 50% off apparel — 13 spring styles I'd shop right now

With spring still a few weeks away, many parts of the country are starting to enter that awkward weather phase where it's not super cold but it's not quite warm yet. If you find a bit wardrobe confused, you're certainly not alone.

In fact, Columbia is currently hosting a sale with items to help transition you from the frigid winter weather to a milder spring climate. Right now, you can score up to 40% off fleeces, sweaters, light jackets and more. With deals starting at just $25, this sale is not to be missed.

So if you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will bring you right into spring, Columbia has you covered for the upcoming season. Check out my top picks from the sale!

Columbia Apparel Deals

Columbia Hart Mountain Half Snap Tunic (Women's): was $60 now $30 at Columbia Sportswear Ideal for those spring days where there's a chill in the air, this tunic features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.

Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest (Women's): was $100 now $50 at Columbia Sportswear I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. It's the perfect transitional layer from mild winter weather to crisp spring days. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. You'll want to check out both colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast!

Columbia Slope Edge II Vest (Men's): was $100 now $50 at Columbia Sportswear Another great choice when it's not cold but it's not warm out, this vest is built with thermal-reflective lining, warm insulation and water-resistant fabric. It's the perfect layer to keep you warm and covered without restricting your movements. You'll be able to run, hike and more in this stylish and functional vest.

Columbia Longhorn Ridge Reversible Shirt Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65 at Columbia Sportswear Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? It's both! But that's not all — it's reversible, too. This "shacket," as I like to call it, is ready for anything with multiple pockets and advanced repellency. Plus, with a choice between the solid side and a plaid side, it’s like having two shirts in one.

Columbia Wallowa Insulated Cropped Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65 at Columbia Sportswear Perfect for throwing on when you're heading to the trails or venturing out for a chilly spring stroll, this insulated cropped jacket features rain-and-stain repellency, convenient pockets and an adjustable hem for the perfect fit. It comes in three colors and is super stylish and versatile.

Columbia Powder Lite II Insulated Jacket (Men's): was $130 now $97 at Columbia Sportswear Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and a hood round out the features of this primo puffer.