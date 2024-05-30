Epic Adidas summer sale — 11 top deals I recommend from $12

There are few fashion brands more instantly recognizable than Adidas, thanks to its long-running motifs like the Trefoil logo and a focus on those iconic three stripes.

Whether it's activewear, streetwear, or anything in between, the brand is known throughout the world. And, thanks to some big savings this week, you can deck yourself out in classics for considerably less.

For example, you can get the Adidas Trefoil T-Shirt for just $24 direct from the manufacturer, or the fleece logo pants for $30. Women can grab the Ubounce DNA shoes for just $45, or the three-stripe Adicolor Classics track pants for $56. Check out the top 11 Adidas deals I've found in their latest sale below.

Best Adidas sales

Run It Shorts: was $30 now $12 @ Adidas

Classic Adidas shorts for $12? That's a huge deal, but sizes are going fast. This navy colorway looks great, and the shorts are made of sweat-wicking material to try and keep you from building up too much of a sweat. There's an inner pocket for your key, too.

Own the Run tank: was $35 now $18 @ Adidas

This 'rose tone' running vest offers a fitted look that packs reflective surfaces for safety in low-light conditions, and is made of breathable fabric that's soft to the touch and absorbs moisture.

Feelbrilliant Tights: was $45 now $23 @ Adidas

These sleek tights are "no-nonsense" in the best way, easy to put on for a workout or running errands. There's an internal pocket in the waist for storing your essentials, too, and they'll keep you cool and dry throughout the day.

Trefoil Tee: was $30 now $24 @ Adidas

Discounted in a few color options, this Adidas Trefoil tee wears the iconic logo big and proud on the chest, offering timeless style in comfortable cotton.

Essentials Fleece Logo Pants: was $50 now $30 @ Adidas

These cosy pants are tapered for a slimming look, and they work great whether you're staying in or going out. There's a drawcord waist, and cuffs on the legs which mean they're just as stylish with or without socks.

All Me 2 Tote Bag: was $50 now $35 @ Adidas

Whether you're heading to the gym or to meet with friends, this tote bag has plenty of space, as well as zipped compartments for valuables. It can be worn crossbody, over the shoulder, or held in your hand, too.

Stan Smith Shoes: was $100 now $40 @ Adidas

These retro-style sneakers are timeless in their design while remaining comfortable. Available in a variety of colors, this black/white/gum option is the pick of the bunch for my money - especially if you pair them with some skinny jeans.

Warm-Up Jacket: was $55 now $44 @ Adidas

As it suggests, this jacket is ideal for pumping up your muscles ready for a run or workout, with a smooth look and a full-length zip so you can wear it open, too. It's also sporting the classic three-stripe motif on the arms.

Ubounce DNA Shoes: was $100 now $45 @ Adidas

Whether you're out exploring or working out, these Ubounce sneakers are as comfy as they come. The upper molds to your foot, while the sole offers just the right amount of cushioning to help put a spring in your step.

Classics Track Pants: was $70 now $56 @ Adidas

One of Adidas' most iconic items, these track pants are comfortable and practical, with zipped pockets and a relaxed fit that's ideal for pre or post-gym, or just a sofa day. We'd recognize those white stipes anywhere.