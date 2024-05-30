Epic Adidas summer sale — 11 top deals I recommend from $12
Get huge discounts on shoes, running gear, and bags.
There are few fashion brands more instantly recognizable than Adidas, thanks to its long-running motifs like the Trefoil logo and a focus on those iconic three stripes.
Whether it's activewear, streetwear, or anything in between, the brand is known throughout the world. And, thanks to some big savings this week, you can deck yourself out in classics for considerably less.
For example, you can get the Adidas Trefoil T-Shirt for just $24 direct from the manufacturer, or the fleece logo pants for $30. Women can grab the Ubounce DNA shoes for just $45, or the three-stripe Adicolor Classics track pants for $56. Check out the top 11 Adidas deals I've found in their latest sale below.
Quick links
- shop the Adidas sale for men and women from $6
- Run It Shorts: was $30 now $12
- Own the Run tank: was $35 now $18
- Feelbrilliant Tights: was $45 now $23
- Trefoil Tee: was $30 now $24
- Essentials Fleece Logo Pants: was $50 now $30
- All Me 2 Tote Bag: was $50 now $35
- Stan Smith Shoes: was $100 now $40
- Warm-Up Jacket: was $55 now $44
- Ubounce DNA Shoes: was $100 now $45
- Classics Track Pants: was $70 now $56
- Terrex Backpack: was $110 now $66
Best Adidas sales
Run It Shorts: was $30 now $12 @ Adidas
Classic Adidas shorts for $12? That's a huge deal, but sizes are going fast. This navy colorway looks great, and the shorts are made of sweat-wicking material to try and keep you from building up too much of a sweat. There's an inner pocket for your key, too.
Own the Run tank: was $35 now $18 @ Adidas
This 'rose tone' running vest offers a fitted look that packs reflective surfaces for safety in low-light conditions, and is made of breathable fabric that's soft to the touch and absorbs moisture.
Feelbrilliant Tights: was $45 now $23 @ Adidas
These sleek tights are "no-nonsense" in the best way, easy to put on for a workout or running errands. There's an internal pocket in the waist for storing your essentials, too, and they'll keep you cool and dry throughout the day.
Trefoil Tee: was $30 now $24 @ Adidas
Discounted in a few color options, this Adidas Trefoil tee wears the iconic logo big and proud on the chest, offering timeless style in comfortable cotton.
Essentials Fleece Logo Pants: was $50 now $30 @ Adidas
These cosy pants are tapered for a slimming look, and they work great whether you're staying in or going out. There's a drawcord waist, and cuffs on the legs which mean they're just as stylish with or without socks.
All Me 2 Tote Bag: was $50 now $35 @ Adidas
Whether you're heading to the gym or to meet with friends, this tote bag has plenty of space, as well as zipped compartments for valuables. It can be worn crossbody, over the shoulder, or held in your hand, too.
Stan Smith Shoes: was $100 now $40 @ Adidas
These retro-style sneakers are timeless in their design while remaining comfortable. Available in a variety of colors, this black/white/gum option is the pick of the bunch for my money - especially if you pair them with some skinny jeans.
Warm-Up Jacket: was $55 now $44 @ Adidas
As it suggests, this jacket is ideal for pumping up your muscles ready for a run or workout, with a smooth look and a full-length zip so you can wear it open, too. It's also sporting the classic three-stripe motif on the arms.
Ubounce DNA Shoes: was $100 now $45 @ Adidas
Whether you're out exploring or working out, these Ubounce sneakers are as comfy as they come. The upper molds to your foot, while the sole offers just the right amount of cushioning to help put a spring in your step.
Classics Track Pants: was $70 now $56 @ Adidas
One of Adidas' most iconic items, these track pants are comfortable and practical, with zipped pockets and a relaxed fit that's ideal for pre or post-gym, or just a sofa day. We'd recognize those white stipes anywhere.
Terrex Backpack: was $110 now $66 @ Adidas
This rugged backpack is ideal for commuting or exploring, with plenty of capacity (37 liters) and a laptop sleeve included. Zipped compartments are ideal for valuables, and the back panel will help manage sweat if you take it on a long hike or run.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.