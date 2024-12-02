Cozy Earth pajamas are the only gift I'm buying this holiday season — and they’re now 50% off for Cyber Monday

Gift giving isn't always the easiest task — especially when the gift is for someone who plays a prominent role in your life. The goal is usually to present them with something that they'll love but wouldn't necessarily buy for themselves. While this can sometimes seem impossible, I think I my have found the solution.

Here's where Cozy Earth comes into play. I've recently been testing out some of the luxury brand's holiday pajamas — and the consensus is that I mostly likely wouldn't splurge on a pair for myself, but they're totally worth the lofty price tag as a holiday gift for a friend or loved one. In fact, I've already purchased 3 sets for some deserving ladies in my life!

Even more? Cozy Earth is having a massive Cyber Monday sale with 50% off, so you won't have to pay full price. My recommendation from the sale is the Cozy Earth Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set, which is now $115 (was $230). While that price may still seem a bit steep, I personally think it's worth it to spoil a special woman in your life — especially after you feel their buttery-soft material.

Cozy Earth Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set: was $230 now $115 at Cozy Earth This pajama set is coziness and luxury wrapped into one stylish sleep set. Crafted from a blend of Rayon and Tencel, these pajamas features a relaxed fit and exceptionally soft finish. They're also machine washable and have an adjustable waist. The long-sleeve, button-down set was even a recipient of the 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things Award. You'll definitely want to wear these for more than just bedtime.

If you're thinking about snagging a pair of Cozy Earth pajamas, I definitely recommend adding the Soft Woven Long Sleeve Pajama Set to your cart. Not only are they extremely comfortable and cooling, they will also add some serious style to your sleep wardrobe.

The set comes in two different holiday colors — Cottage Stripe and Striped Jasper. You can also get it in Spring Blue Stripe, which is the color that I own and love. I would consider them true to size with a little bit of extra room for comfort and movement.

Aside from pajamas, Cozy Earth has to tons of comfy apparel sets, bedding, robes, bath towels and more that would make for great holiday gifts — and it's all up to 40% off right now. I suspect this sale will only last a few hours longer, so I recommend jumping on it ASAP.