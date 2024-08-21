Best New Balance deals — 11 deals I'd sprint to buy right now from $47
As we cherish the last days of summer, now is the perfect time to outfit your wardrobe with updated fall gear. From the best running shoes to sweat-wicking shirts and shorts, early Labor Day sales are knocking up to 20% off my favorite New Balance gear.
You can find a few great deals at Famous Footwear, like the 515 Retro Sneakers for women at just $57. But many of the best New Balance deals are on the brand's official site, including these fleece joggers for women slashed to only $47 and, my personal favorite, the sleek Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 unisex shoe for just $67. Keep scrolling to see which 11 items caught my eye.
Best New Balance deals
RC Printed 2-in-1 3” Short (Women’s): was $64 now $47 @ New Balance
With an inner, seamless liner and a moisture-wicking fabric on the outside, this 2-in-1 short is ideal for runners. In addition to keeping you comfortable during workouts, the liner can help prevent chafing. You'll also find internal drop pockets and a center-back zipper pocket for storing your essentials.
Sport Essentials Fleece Jogger (Women’s): was $64 now $47 @ New Balance
Only this beautiful blue colorway is 26% off, but if that's not your shade, you can snag these fleece joggers in black or white at 20% off. Cold temperatures aren't here quite yet, but when they arrive, you'll be happy you have warm fleece joggers to lounge in or wear on runs. An internal drawcord helps you get a snug fit, and two hand pockets provide plenty of storage space.
Kids Jamie Foy 306 Shoes: was $64 now $51 @ New Balance
It can't get cuter than this. This is the sized-down version of Jamie Foy's first pro model for New Balance Numeric, equipped with a low-profile vulcanized outsole and a rubber layer under suede for extra durability, perfect for rough play. There are three fun colorways to choose from in this deal, all at 20% off.
515 Retro Sneaker (Women's): was $74 now $57 @ Famous Footwear
Only this linen and rose colorway is $17 off, but in my opinion, it's the most attractive option anyway. These retro sneakers feature a textile and suede upper, lightweight EVA foam cushioning in the midsole and heel, and an NB Comfort Insert for extra cushioning — all wrapped up in an '80s inspired design.
Athletics French Terry Crew (Men’s): was $79 now $59 @ New Balance
Save $20 on a blue-green, cozy crew shirt, made with a soft French Terry cotton material. The New Balance logo is artfully embroidered in the top corner, noticeable but not flashy, and full-length sleeves will keep you comfortably warm this fall and winter.
Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $59 @ New Balance
Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
Athletics French Terry Hoodie (Women’s): was $89 now $66 @ New Balance
With cool temperatures sliding in over the next few months, a comfortable pullover hoodie is a staple. You can throw this hoodie, made with 100% French Terry, over a sports bra on your way to the gym or keep it on during a run. This light pink colorway is the only one on sale, and it's complete with a subtle, embroidered New Balance logo in the top corner.
Numeric Brandon Westgate 508 (Unisex): was $84 now $67 @ New Balance
This is the Pro Model NM508 set of shoes designed with Brandon Westgate, famous skateboarder, in mind. Aside from their sleek design, these shoes offer plenty of support and comfort while skating or simply walking around. They feature a perforated suede upper, C-CAP midsole cushioning, New Balance's classic indoor soccer outsole, and an exposed foam and mesh tongue.
Fresh Foam X 1440 (Men’s): was $89 now $71 @ New Balance
These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip, and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
997H Retro Sneaker (Men’s): was $94 now $74 @ Famous Footwear
The 997H Retro Sneaker from New Balance takes inspiration from the '90s, with this unique mustard color and abstract cutouts. This shoe probably isn't a good fit for intense workouts or run, but it's definitely a comfortable everyday shoe, with a lightweight, injection-molded EVA foam midsole, a padded collar and tongue, and a breathable mesh upper.
Kids 550 Shoes: was $94 now $75 @ New Balance
If you want to add a little late '80s flair to your child's wardrobe, the 550 shoe for kids is perfect. It's a take on the original 550 that debuted in 1989, featuring a more streamlined silhouette that still looks great and feels comfortable. These 550 kicks boast a leather and synthetic upper, along with a rubber outsole for durability and extra traction.
