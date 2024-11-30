Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals: Lowest prices on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 and more

The time has come to check out Cyber Monday iPhone deals, now that Black Friday's over and done with for another year. But between the new offers coming in for Cyber Monday and those left over from earlier in the month, there are already lots of options to pick from.

One eye-catching offer is Amazon and Boost Mobile offering any iPhone 16 for just one cent up front, but we also like the straightforward $300 gift card you get with the purchase of an iPhone 16 at Walmart. And that's not mentioning the deals available on older iPhone generations, like the iPhone 15 for $349 with an unlimited plan at Boost Mobile.

You'll find many more deals on Apple-made smartphones below, and we'll be on the hunt for more as we approach Cyber Monday itself. Happy shopping!

Best iPhone Cyber Monday deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now $0.01 at Verizon Technically speaking, you can snatch the iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB for $0.00/month for 36 months. But as is the case with most carriers deals, you're really just getting back the cost of the iPhone 16 Pro in the form of bill credits spread out over 36 months. You're also required to sign up for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan, the most expensive of the carrier's three unlimited data options at $90/month for a single line. If you want to sign up for a cheaper unlimited plan — or if you're an existing Verizon customer who's upgrading your phone without opening a new line of data — you'll need to trade-in a device for credit off the cost of the iPhone.

Apple iPhone 16: was $829 at Verizon As with the iPhone 16 Pro, you can get the iPhone for free by signing up for a specific wireless plan, though you also have the option of making that plan the $80/month Unlimited Plus plan. If you'd prefer a cheaper plan like Unlimited Welcome ($65/month), you'll need to trade-in a phone for credit. Note that Verizon charges $829 for the 128GB phone, a device that costs $799 at other locations.

iPhone 16 Pro: Free Apple Watch and iPad with unlimited contracts @ Verizon

Get up to two extra devices with your new iPhone with this deal. Just make sure to click the "Show me options for this offer next" checkbox before moving on from the first page. You can pick from an 10th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch SE 2nd gen, although be aware that these are all cellular models, and can only be bought with their own unlimited data contracts.

iPhone 16 Pro: Half off unlimited service for a year @ Mint Mobile

Mint's offer is less about a discount on the iPhone 16 Pro — you're paying $999 for the phone, though you can trade in your current device to get some money back — and more about wireless service through T-Mobile's discount carrier. Buying an iPhone 16 Pro lets you get a year of unlimited data at Mint for $15/month — half off the usual cost. You do have to pay for that service in advance, so that's $180 on top of the cost of the phone.

iPhone 16: Half-off unlimited service for a year @ Mint Mobile|

Mint offers the same deal for the iPhone 16 that it does with the iPhone 16 Pro. Pay for the phone, and you get unlimited data for a year at half the usual cost. But that requires a $180 payment up front to cover the $15/month data plan. Also, right now Mint lists the 128GB model as out of stock, so if you want this deal, you need to get the 256GB iPhone 16, which costs $929 at Mint.

iPhone 16 Pro: free $200 gift card @ Visible

Visible's deal gives you a free $200 gift card. You'll be able to use it on a future device, or do what I recommend: use it on paying for most of your unlimited data service. There's also a gift card offer for the iPhone 16 at Visible, but you'll only get a $150 card for that phone.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy

You can get bigger discounts if you need a contract with your new iPhone, but if you just want the device, Best Buy will give you a flat $100 gift card upon delivery or pick-up of your new iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple iPhone 16: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy

Best Buy's rewarding buyers of the iPhone 16 with a $100 gift card. It's a small perk for buying one of the latest iPhones powered by Apple Intelligence, but then you can turn around and spend it on an iPhone 16 case or some 3-in-1 MagSafe charger.

iPhone 16 Pro: $300 gift card with purchase @ Walmart

Effectively a 30% discount on the latest iPhone, this deal asks little of you other than choosing between Verizon and AT&T. You can get more money back in bill credits if you have a phone to trade in too.

Apple iPhone SE: was $429 now $149 at Walmart Grab the third generation iPhone SE for just $149 over at Walmart — an all-time low for this phone. The device is locked to the Straight Talk carrier, but it's the cheapest way to buy yourself a brand new iPhone right now. Last time we saw this deal it went in and out of stock frequently, so be sure to get it while you can.

Apple iPhone 15: was $699 now $349 at boost mobile You cannot forget about Boost Mobile's deal on the iPhone 15 because for a limited time the carrier is offering it for $349 when switch from your service provider. You only need to commit to Boost's $60/month unlimited premium plan.

Apple iPhone 15: was $729 now $679 at Best Buy If you're not that bothered about AI, and just want a stable phone that you know will work without breaking the bank, then I would recommend the iPhone 15. While it might not be as flashy as later models, it has a lot to offer the average user and this price reduction is perfect to make it just a bit more desirable. Save another $100 off of the sale price by connecting the phone to a carrier at purchase.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: Get 4 iPhone 15 Plus devices for free @ Verizon

I know the iPhone 16 is the latest generation model, but hear me out with this one. Verizon's giving new customers up to four iPhone 15 Plus phones for free when. What makes this sweeter is that at checkout, you’ll be given a free $300 Verizon gift card.

iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now free @ Xfinity Mobile

If you get your internet from Xfinity, it may be worth it to bundle your phone service. (Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon's network for coverage.) That also puts you in a position to benefit from Xfinity's free iPhone 16 Pro deal. Trade-in a device and sign up for the carrier's Unlimited Plus plan, and you can get the Pro model for free. Unlimited Plus costs $50/month — $10 more than the regular unlimited plan at the carrier — but Xfinity does drop the per line price as you add more people to your plan.