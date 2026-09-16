Amazon's next big sale has been confirmed for Australia — here are the dates for Prime Big Deal Days

It's time to get your wallet ready. Everyone's favourite e-retailer, Amazon, has announced the official dates for its second Prime-exclusive sale of the year — and it's heading to us a whole week earlier than usual!

Starting Tuesday, September 29, Prime Day (or in this case, Prime Big Deal Days) will run for a full seven days until the wee hours of Monday, October 5. The sale will offer discounts across hundreds of thousands of products, which will last the entire weeklong promo period.

Typically, this second Prime sale kicks off the first week of October for Aussies; however, this year, we've been treated to an earlier sale. And for most states, we're heading into a long weekend from October 3-5, 2026, so we can spend all of our public holiday Monday shopping 'til we drop. What a win!

With only 99 days until Christmas, the retailer will have significant deals on tech, homewares, and appliances, making it a perfect opportunity to shop for the festive season.

Not much else has been revealed about the event at this point; however, we can reasonably expect some of the best Amazon deals of the year, so if you're not a Prime member already, it's time to sign up!

Prime Big Deal Days 2026: what to expect

If Prime Day Week in July is any indication, we can expect incredible deals on a range of products, like Amazon devices such as Kindles, Echo smart displays and Fire TV sticks. We can also reasonably expect solid discounts on tech items, home and kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty and gardening items, and more.

If you're completely new to Prime or missed out on the July sale, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here to experience the best of the Prime Big Deal Days bargains. Prime membership perks include free and same-day delivery to eligible suburbs, a Prime Video subscription and access to member-exclusive sales and coupons.

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But if you want my advice, I'd suggest holding off signing up just yet. If you sign up for your Prime free trial, say from September 20 onwards, you can guarantee your Prime perks will be in full effect for the entire sale. But even if you sign up now, your free trial window should cover it.

So if you've been eyeing your next Amazon purchase, or want to shop and save big before Black Friday in November, Prime Day's seven-day deals bonanza is an ideal time to nab a bargain.

As always, we will be on deck throughout the entire sale and bring you the best deals as they appear. But until then, see you in two weeks, deal hunters!

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