Amazon Prime Day New Balance deals — 7 sneaker and apparel deals I’d buy right now
Freshen your look with trendy, discounted New Balance gear
In my humble opinion, New Balance makes the most comfortable sneakers of the big three brands — sorry, Nike and Adidas — and right now, a wide selection of New Balance gear is on sale for Amazon Prime Day, including chunky, George Costanza-approved options and sleek, retro-inspired kicks.
The deals start at just $17 for a classic six-panel New Balance hat (I’m a sucker for a good ball cap deal) and also include the legendary New Balance 608 Trainers for $48 — lawnmower and HOA fees not included — marked down from $74. Find these deals and many more below.
Prime Day New Balance deals — quick links
- View all of Amazon's New Balance Prime Day deals
- New Balance Six-panel Cotton Twill Cap: was $24 now $17
- New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (men's): was $74 now $48
- New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (women's): was $74 now $50
- New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (women's): was $79 now $52
- New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers (women's): was $74 now $56
- New Balance Westgate 508 Sneakers (unisex): was $84 now $59
- New Balance 237 V1 (men's): was $129 now $79
Prime Day New Balance deals
New Balance Six-panel Cotton Cap: was $24 now $17
Everyone needs a quality baseball cap in their wardrobe and this lightweight, all-cotton one fits the bill nicely for under $20. The New Balance logo is tastefully sized and an adjustable metal buckle on the back makes it a one-size-fits-all affair.
New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (men's): was $74 now $48
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of 'men of a certain age' everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (women's): was $74 now $50
Women can also get a piece of the New Balance 608 discount pie for just a few bucks more. Just as comfortable and stylish — depending on your definition — I'm quite partial to the women's all-black variant. But if you want something a little cheerier, there's white/light blue and white/pink. The upper is 100% leather while the midsole is EVA foam for a super-cushioned feel.
New Balance 237 V1 Sneakers (women's): was $79 now $52
If you prefer a sleeker sneaker to the Constanza Special above, the New Balance 237 may be the right fit. Based on classic 1970s New Balance trainers, the 237 features a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and a cushioned EVA foam midsole. Choose from a variety of stylish, earth-tone-inspired options.
New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers (women's): was $74 now $56
The New Balance 515 is another trendy, retro-inspired sneaker with tons of discounted styles to choose from. It boasts an all-leather upper, EVA foam midsole and durable rubber outsole. Chic yet sensible, it's the perfect everyday trainer for doing, well, just about anything.
New Balance Westgate 508 Sneakers (unisex): was $84 now $59
The official footwear for pro skateboarder Brandon Westgate, these unisex kicks are packed with cutting-edge technology to keep your piggies ultra-comfortable; no kickfliping skills required. They're also a cool-looking alternative to the chunky and retro options above.
New Balance 237 V1 (men's): was $129 now $79
Men's New Balance 327s are also on sale with a huge selection of 1970s-looking styles to choose from. Like the women's model, these use a mix of suede and nylon for the upper and feature a funky, wavy tread pattern that extends extra high up around the toe and heel for added traction/chill vibes.
