Act fast! Steelcase Black Friday sale knocks 25% off sitewide
Save on our favorite standing desks, chairs, and more
A proper standing desk and office chair should be essential in every home office. With new Black Friday sales launching every day, now is the ideal time to revamp your home office.
For example, right now Steelcase is taking 25% off sitewide. The sale includes the excellent Steelcase Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk on sale for $764 (was $849). I've been using this desk for the past two months and it's one of the best home office investments I've ever made.
In addition to standing desks, Steelcase makes some of the best office chairs we've tested. For example, in our Steelcase Karman review, we said the Editor's Choice chair goes beyond what mesh office chairs offer thanks to the its proprietary Intermix textile which responds and adapts to your body’s movements throughout the day. We also like that it's one of the lightest office chairs you can buy at just 28 pounds.
I'm also a huge fan of the Steelcase Solo Sit-to-Stand Desk. It's sturdy, stylish, and highly customizable. I work from home and I've been using it for the past two months. I find the desk's electric motor to be quiet and also appreciate that it's adjustable from 22.6 inches to 48.7 inches. Most importantly, it feels sturdy with no wobbling even at high settings.
The Steelcase Black Friday sale also includes accessories such as stools, ottomans, and more. Plus, you'll get free shipping and returns on Steelcase's seating.
