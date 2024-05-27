171 Best Memorial Day sales — top deals live now
Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to find steep price cuts on gear and appliances the Tom's Guide team has reviewed and recommends. Yes, there will be more sales and discounts throughout the summer (hello, Prime Day), but the truth is that Memorial Day sales tends to offer better discounts with prices we likely won't see again till the end of the summer.
That's due to the fact that every retailer offers deals on Memorial Day, whereas other events, like Prime Day, tend to offer deals from just a handful of retailers. That's not to say you won't find solid deals on those days, it just means that your chances of finding deals on something you want are higher on Memorial Day.
So below I've rounded up over 170 Memorial Day sales you can shop right now. This is a quick birds-eye-view of all the sales happening today. For a more detailed summary, check out our Memorial Day sales guide and our Memorial Day sales live blog.
Top 15 Memorial Day sales
- Adidas: up to 70% off running shoes/apparel
- Amazon: Alexa devices from $19, up to 50% off Levi's
- Brooks: outdoor running gear/apparel from $27
- Best Buy: M2 and M3 MacBooks, iMacs from $849
- Carhartt: t-shirts, shorts, shoes from $6
- Dell: up to $1,00 off gaming rigs
- DreamCloud: 50% off all mattresses
- Lululemon: 'We Made Too Much' apparel from $9
- Nectar: Editor's Pick mattresses from $349
- Nike: up to 50% off Jordans, Pegasus, apparel from $9
- Saatva: up to $600 off Editor's Choice mattress
- Samsung: over $2,000 off OLEDs, Galaxy, appliances, more
- Skechers: men's/women's deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Walmart: up to 65% off Dyson, Canon, Samsung, more
- Wayfair: 50% off select outdoor/lawn items
Apple
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 9: from $299 @ Best Buy
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy
- 11" iPad Air (M4): was $999 now $944 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
- Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Mattresses
- Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar
- DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $419 @ DreamCloud
- Allswell Organic Hybrid: was $587 now $527 @ Walmart
- Casper The One: was $875 now $610 @ Casper
- Aurora Luxe: was $999 now $699 @ Brooklyn Bedding
- Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix
- Classic Mattress: was $1,295 now $995 @ Saatva
- Sapira Hybrid Mattress: was $1,349 now $944 @ Leesa
- Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,495 now $1,199 @ Purple
- i8 smart bed: was $3,399 now $2,379 @ Sleep Number
Running shoes
- Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
- Adidas sneakers: deals from $35 @ Amazon
- Nike Pegasus 40: was $130 now $62 @ Nike via "SUMMER25"
- Allbirds sale: deals from $62 @ Allbirds
- Air Jordan 1 Mid SE: was $135 now $62 @ Nike via "SUMMER25"
- Saucony Triumph 20: was $160 now $72 @ Amazon
- Brooks Launch 9: was $110 now $78 @ Amazon
- Nike Versair Workout Shoes: was $140 now $79 @ Nike
- Brooks Launch 10: was $110 now $99 @ Brooks
- Brooks Glycerine 20: was $160 now $99 @ Brooks
- Hoka sale: shoes from $107 @ Hoka
- Brook's Ghost 15: was $140 now $109 @ Brooks
- Hoka Arahi 6 Running Shoes: was $140 now $112 @ REI
- Asics Gel Kayano 30: was $160 now $119 @ Asics
Robot vacuums
- Shark Days Sale: vacuum deals from $49 @ Walmart
- Bissell Upright Vacuum: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
- Roomba 671: was $230 now $179 @ Amazon
- Eufy L60 Robo Vac: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $279 @ Walmart
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus: was $649 now $349 @ Amazon
- Shark Detect Pro: was $449 now $349 @ Walmart
- Roomba i7+: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
- Roomba j7: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon
- Ecovacs T20 Omni Vacuum: was $1,099 now $649 @ Amazon
- Roomba s9+ w/ Braava jet m6: was $1,399 now $854 @ iRobot
Apparel
- Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Adidas
- Cotton Terry Sweatband: was $14 now $9 @ Lululemon
- Swoosh Women's Top: was $50 now $15 @ Nike via "SUMMER25"
- Public Rec: tanks, shorts, more from $19 @ Public Rec
- Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support: was $58 now $29 @ Lululemon
- Power Pivot Everlux Tank Top: was $68 now $29 @ Lululemon
- Nike Ready Men's Dri-FIT Top: was $45 now $33 @ Nike via "SUMMER25"
- The North Face Sunriser Shorts: was $60 now $35 @ REI
- Softstreme Cropped Crew: was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon
TVs
- Smart TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
- Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon
- LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart
- Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $498 @ Amazon
- Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon
- Amazon 65" Omni QLED 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $689 @ Amazon
- LG 42" C3 OLED 4K TV: from $896 @ Amazon
- Samsung 55" The Frame 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $897 @ Walmart
- TCL 65" QM8 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy
- LG 75" 80 Series QNED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
- LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,296 now $1,096 @ Amazon
- Sony 55" Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $1,797 @ PC Richard & Son
- Hisense 100" U76N ULED 4K TV: was $4,999 now $2,299 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 55" S95D 4K OLED TV: was $2,597 now $2,399 @ Samsung
Laptops
- Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $289 now $195 @ Amazon
- Dell Inspiron 15: was $449 now $329 @ Dell
- Acer Aspire 3: was $499 now $359 @ Walmart
- Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy
- HP Pavilion 15: was $999 now $529 @ HP
- HP Pavilion: was $969 now $579 @ Target
- Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,299 now $729 @ Dell
- XPS 13: was $1,099 now $799 @ Dell
- ASUS VivoBook Pro 16: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon
- XPS 16: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Dell
- MacBook Pro M3 Pro: was $2,499 now $2,249 @ Amazon
Appliances
- Krups One-Touch Grinder: was $24 now $18 @ Amazon
- Ninja KT200 Electric Kettle: was $89 now $79 @ Amazon
- Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- Instant Vortex Plus XL Air Fryer: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
- Toshiba Microwave: was $114 now $97 @ Amazon
- Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $125 @ Amazon
- Ninja Creami: was $229 now $110 @ Walmart
- Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy
- Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven: was $349 now $244 @ Amazon
- Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart: was $329 now $269 @ Amazon
- GE 8,000 BTU Smart Air Conditioner: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy sale: up to $1,300 off @ Samsung
- 6 free months service: when you buy 6 mo @ Mint Mobile
- iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T
- Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399 now $259 @ Best Buy
- Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy
- Pixel 8: free w/ new line @ Verizon
- Pixel 8 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ AT&T
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
- iPhone SE: free w/ new line @ Verizon
- OnePlus Open: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Headphones
- AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon
- Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon
- Jabra Elite Active 8: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $179 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $169 @ Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 @ Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $248 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
- Bose 700: was $379 now $349 @ Amazon
Smart home
- Kasa Matter Smart Plug w/ Monitoring: was $40 now $21 @ Amazon
- Govee 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
- Ring sale: deals from $39 @ Amazon
- TP-Link 5-Pack Smart Bulbs: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon
- August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock: was $229 now $133 @ Amazon
- Blink Outdoor 4 (3-pack): was $259 now $139 @ Amazon
- Echo Studio: was $199 now $154 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 15: was $279 now $199 @ Best Buy
Nintendo Switch
- Video games sale: $25 off $250 or more @ Amazon
- Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC: was $52 now $28 @ Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
- Splatoon 3: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $53 @ Amazon
- Hori Ergo Controller: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon
- SanDisk 1TB microSDXC: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
PS5
- Watch Dogs Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon
- Resident Evil Raccoon City Edition: was $59 now $14 @ PS Store
- Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy
- Deathloop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon
- Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
- Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
- Demon's Souls: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon
- Elden Ring: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
- PS5 Slim w/ Spider Man: was $559 now $519 @ Amazon
Xbox
- Gears Tactics: was $39 now $20 @ Amazon
- Forza Horizon 5: was $79 now $66 @ Amazon
- Dead Space: was $69 now $25 @ Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon
- Starfield (XSX): was $69 now $41 @ Amazon
- Xbox Wireless Headset: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon
- HyperX CloudX Flight: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
- WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $157 now $149 @ Amazon
- Xbox Series S (1TB): was $349 now $299 @ Dell
- Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon
