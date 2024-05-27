171 Best Memorial Day sales — top deals live now

Memorial Day sales are a great opportunity to find steep price cuts on gear and appliances the Tom's Guide team has reviewed and recommends. Yes, there will be more sales and discounts throughout the summer (hello, Prime Day), but the truth is that Memorial Day sales tends to offer better discounts with prices we likely won't see again till the end of the summer.

That's due to the fact that every retailer offers deals on Memorial Day, whereas other events, like Prime Day, tend to offer deals from just a handful of retailers. That's not to say you won't find solid deals on those days, it just means that your chances of finding deals on something you want are higher on Memorial Day.

So below I've rounded up over 170 Memorial Day sales you can shop right now. This is a quick birds-eye-view of all the sales happening today. For a more detailed summary, check out our Memorial Day sales guide and our Memorial Day sales live blog.

Top 15 Memorial Day sales

Apple

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Mattresses

(Image credit: Purple)

Running shoes

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Robot vacuums

(Image credit: Future)

Apparel

(Image credit: Dick's Sporting Goods)

TVs

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Laptops

(Image credit: Dell)

Appliances

(Image credit: Ninja)

Phones

(Image credit: Future)

Headphones

(Image credit: Future)

Smart home

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Future)

PS5

(Image credit: Sony)

Xbox