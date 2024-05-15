15 Memorial Day sales I'd shop right now — save on iPad, Nike and more

Memorial Day is less than two weeks out. In addition to marking the unofficial start of summer, May 27 is also an amazing day for deals. Retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer sitewide discounts on everything from running shoes to outdoor patio furniture.

The best part is you don't have to wait till Memorial Day to shop those deals. Most retailers have already unveiled their official sales and below I've rounded up the 15 best deals you can get right now. This includes massive discounts on the iPad Air, OLED TVs, Nike apparel, and one of our favorite mattresses. The likelihood of these deals getting significantly lower in the days to come is very low, which makes it a safe bet to shop now. For more deals, make sure to check out our larger guide to the best Memorial Day sales.

Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

It may be a predictable sale, but props to Amazon for leading the Memorial Day deals charge. Right now, Amazon has a wide range of Alexa devices (Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, Kindles) on sale from $19. Note: Many of these devices will be cheaper on Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then — now is also an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon tech.

Public Rec apparel: deals from $24 @ Public Rec

Workout and apparel brand Public Rec is taking up to 50% off select clothing during its latest sale. After discount, women's apparel starts from $24 and men's from 27. As part of the sale, you can get the Here to There Longline Sports Bra on sale for $29 (pictured, was $58).

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Best Buy

If you're looking to get the best streaming device you want the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's not just our favorite Roku device — it's the best streaming stick we've ever tested. In our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we praised the small streaming stick for its excellent 4K streaming quality and its HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. We recommend it over Chromecast and Fire Sticks due to its simpler user experience.

Nike Interact Run (Men's): was $85 now $50 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes, featuring Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper, are a whopping 40% off and still available in every size (rare for discounts this big). This style also features a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue, for instance, provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less. The women's shoe is on sale for $72.

Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $130 now $77 @ Nike

Pegasus has been part of Nike's running lineup for what feels like forever, which is why our review of its 40th iteration concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." The biggest discount is limited to the bronze, black, white/red, and orange/blue combinations, however. The women's shoe is on sale for $85.

Wunder Train High-Rise: was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon

Ideal for yoga, the gym, or just heading out on a run, these high-rise leggings are comfortable, breathable, and sweat-wicking. They feel cool on the inside, too, and have a drawcord on the waist to keep them snug and secure. Note: This is a final sale item, but Lululemon members can return it for credit. (It's free to become a member).

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Free $100 gift card! Best Buy is taking $100 off and bundling a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 8a purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a hands-on review we said it could very well be the budget phone to beat for the rest of 2024. Note: You must activate your phone on a carrier during checkout to get the $100 discount.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

Hisense 65" U6HF 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Free $200 gift card! The Hisense U6H is an affordable Fire TV that offers top level performance. In our Hisense U6H review, we called it a stellar value and a budget TV that exceeds expectations. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, full array local dimming, and built-in Google Assistant support/Alexa compatibility. Through June 16, you'll also get a free $200 NBA Store gift card with your TV.

Casper One Mattress: was $875 now $610 @ Casper

The Casper One is the most affordable option in the reinvented Casper mattress range. It replaces the Casper Original, offering similar levels of contouring to gently hug your curves without sucking you down into the mattress. We're in the middle of testing the Casper One, but from what we've seen so far this is a great mattress in a box for people wanting a breathable, all-foam bed with a medium-firm feel and good pressure relief. Casper's new 30% off sale beats the discounts we saw during Black Friday, so we doubt this will be increased for Memorial Day. In other words, there's no need to wait on this one. After discount, you can get a twin for $610 (was $875) or a queen for $870 (was $1,245). It comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. It's just $20 shy of its all-time price low.

