11 epic back to school tablet deals I'd scoop up now from $64 — including a $199 iPad

If you're in need of a new tablet, either for personal use, work, or school, there's no reason to buy one full price right now thanks to this week's early Labor Day sales. I've seen some of the best tablet deals pop up recently on Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, and rounded them all up for easy viewing.

Because I have a Galaxy S21 Ultra, my personal favorite tablet deal is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale for just $649 — that's $450 in savings on one of the best Android tablets you can get. There are also quite a few deals on iPads, including the iPad mini 6 for only $379 at Amazon and the 9th Gen iPad slashed to $199 at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen.

Shop the best tablet deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, or keep scrolling to see my top 11 picks. (Or, if you know you want an iPad, check out the best iPad deals we've rounded up).

Best tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon

Save $55 on this Amazon Fire tablet, a perfectly portable option with an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display for streaming media, reading, and browsing the web. This HD 8 Plus tablet features a hexa-core CPU that's 30% faster than its predecessor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space. For video calls and photos, the tablet's equipped with a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon

If you want a Fire tablet with a larger screen, look no further than the Fire HD 10, slashed by $50 right now. Released in 2023, the Fire HD 10 tablet boasts an octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 10.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) display, and a 5MP camera in both front and back. This discounted tablet comes with lockscreen ads, or you can spend a little more on the Fire HD 10 without lockscreen ads for $104 (save $50).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $229 now $149 @ Target

With Samsung's introduction of its new series 9 tablets, series 8 tablets are getting major discounts. You can save $80 on the Galaxy Tab A8, equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T618 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage space, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera. Upgradeable to Android 14, you can download any Google Play Store app you want and multitask easily on the 10.5-inch, 1920- x 1200-pixel LCD display.

Lenovo Tab P11: was $269 now $169 @ Best Buy

Save a whopping $100 on Lenovo's Tab P11, an Android tablet with a large 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) IPS display. You can hop on video calls with the tablet's 8MP front camera and snap photos with the 13MP rear camera. And with its MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space, you can even pair a Bluetooth keyboard with this tablet to create a laptop alternative for basic tasks, like streaming media, browsing the web, and answering emails.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad 9: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Apple launched new iPads earlier this year, helping its 9th Gen iPad reach its lowest price ever, saving you $130 off its newly marked down price. For just $199, you'll get an iPad with an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage space, a 12MP ultrawide front camera, an 8MP wide camera, and a beautiful 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620), 500-nit Retina display.

Apple iPad mini 6: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

The iPad mini 6 is an ideal size for notetaking, streaming, and reading, yet packs the power fans have come to expect from Apple tablets. It earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from us in our iPad mini 6 review, thanks to its speedy A15 Bionic chip, sharp 8.3-inch (2266 x 1488), 500-nit Liquid Retina display, and impressive camera setup, with a 12MP ultrawide selfie camera and 12MP wide rear camera.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 (M1): was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

Thanks to the recent arrival of the iPad Air 6, Apple's iPad Air 5 was just slashed by $200. For just $399, you'll get a powerful, lightweight tablet that's amassed a ton of positive reviews, including our own iPad Air 2022 review. We particularly love this tablet's speedy M1 chip, solid 12MP cameras in front and back, and vibrant 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display. This configuration comes with 64GB of storage space, perfect for downloading movies, mobile games, and a few other apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099 now $649 @ Best Buy

This last-gen tablet from Samsung just got a major $450 discount thanks to the current-gen being ushered in. If you're after an Android tablet, this is the best of the best, earning 4 out of 5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra review. It's equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, a 12MP selfie camera, a 13MP rear camera, and a stunning 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display.

Apple 13-inch iPad Air 6 (M2): was $799 now $729 @ Amazon

The iPad Air 6 launched only three months ago, and yet it's already receiving a $70 discount on Amazon. It boasts strong performance with Apple's M2 chip and 8GB of RAM, and your favorite TV shows will look great on its 13-inch (2732 x 2048, 600-nit) LED-backlit IPS display. This base configuration comes with 128GB of storage space, along with a landscape 12MP ultrawide front camera and a 12MP wide rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,319 now $959 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the only one of Samsung's new tablet series that's on sale right now, and with massive savings of $360 to boot. It's the most powerful Android tablet you can get your hands on right now, equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, a 12MP front camera, a 13MP rear camera, and a beautiful 14.6-inch, 2960- x 1848-pixel AMOLED display.