Best Android video players of 2020

The best Android video players can turn your smartphone into a portable theater — especially on the best big phones. And with the more HD content available than ever before — many phones now shoot 4k video — you're going to want to upgrade from your phone's built-in player.

That's very easy to do for Android users. Android's open architecture and app marketplace make it easy replace stock video players with any one of a number of excellent video apps, allowing you to get just the features you need. Ranging from light, easy-to-use players to highly configurable powerhouses, check out the best Android video player apps you can download right now.

The best Android video players

MX Player

(Image credit: MX Media & Entertainment)

MX Player offers just the right balance between ease of use and powerful features. An uncluttered viewer supports various swipe gestures and pinch to zoom, while the app features both software and hardware decoding for a broad variety of file formats. Subtitle controls, variable aspect ratio and a screen lock are all within reach of the main view screen, while other tweaks are hidden in the settings menu.

Unfortunately, due to licensing issues, support for DTS and AC3 audio isn't available in the core MX Player app, which can be a deal breaker, though there are custom codecs available online.

VLC for Android

(Image credit: Videolabs)

If you're looking for a versatile, all-in-one media player that'll play just about any file format that you can throw at it, then give VLC for Android a spin. Out of the box, VLCcan play almost anything from the ubiquitous MP3 and MP4 files to more unusual formats such as MKV and FLAC.

In addition to playing local files, VLC for Android also supports network streaming and media library organization, as well as advanced playback features such as multiple audio tracks and subtitles, and streaming to Chromecast.

Plex

(Image credit: Plex)

On its own, Plex is a pretty good local media player. Combine it with Plex’s server software for your desktop and mobile devices, though, and the app turns your mobile device into a streaming powerhouse, sorting your media files into a library that you can stream into your phone or your smart TV.

Upgrading from the free version to a full Plex Pass subscription (starting at $4.99 monthly) adds features like a media control dashboard and user controls, trailers, and wireless library syncing so that you can enjoy your movies and music even when offline.

Video Player All Format

(Image credit: InShot)

Video Player All Format (also known as XPlayer) is one of the best Android video players thanks to features such as broad format support, ultraHD and 4K playback ability and hardware and software decoding options.

The app includes helpful extras like gesture controls, variable playback speed, and Chromecast support. You can even view your videos in a pop-up window, allowing you to multitask, or have videos playing in the background, so you can just listen while doing something else.

Video Player All Format is ad-supported, though you can remove advertising with an in-app purchase.

PlayerXtreme

(Image credit: Xtreme Media Works)

PlayerXtreme began as a well regarded iOS video player that's since made the jump to Android devices, delivering one of the best Android video players with a ton of features and options.

The app supports more than 40 file formats, subtitles, and hardware acceleration. Streaming support both in and out lets you view media stored in your PC, NAS, or websites, while Air Play and Chromecast support lets you view media cast straight to your TV.

PlayerXtreme comes with a wealth of playback features, such as frame-by-frame playback, variable playback speed, resizable subs, and audio and subtitle offset if your playback isn't perfectly in sync.

FX Player

(Image credit: FIPE Labs)

FX Player delivers a good balance of features, with support for a wide variety of popular audio and video formats, hardware acceleration, and a popup player. You'll also find subtitle and multi-language support as well as 4K playback and a variety of gesture controls let you easily tweak the playback. FX Player includes network support for SMB, FTP, HTTP and CIFS and WebDAV so you can keep your videos stored externally, saving up space on your phone.

The app is ad-supported, with banner ads in the menus, and there's no option for an in-app purchase or subscription to remove those ads.

KMPlayer

(Image credit: Pandora TV)

Like other best Android video players, KMPlayer supports a variety of video file formats, while also offering extras like a library viewer and cloud storage support. It covers a broad range of file formats such as MP4 and MKV, includes subtitle support, playback speed controls for speeding up or slowing down video playback, and a library view with a variety of sorting options.

KMPlayer users can watch videos in a windowed mode as well as view content stored in Google Drive.

BSPlayer

(Image credit: BSPlayer media)

BSPlayer is a solid Android video player featuring software and hardware decoding to play the most popular video formats. This uncluttered video player with swipe gesture support is further enhanced by a variety of skins, letting you customize the interface to your liking.

BSPlayer includes support for subtitled files, as well as built-in subtitles in formats such as MKV. The app can even automatically find the appropriate subtitle files online. Another great feature is BSPlayer's "pop out" viewer, which you can use to view videos in a window above your other apps.

Video Player HD

(Image credit: mytechnosound)

Video Player HD may not have a distinctive name, but it's one of the best Android video players for its support for 4K video playback, and a wealth of easily accessible playback features.

Gesture controls let you quickly tweak brightness, volume, or time seeking, while on-screen controls let you access a 10-band equalizer, configure playback speed and enable a night mode. Users can add an audio or subtitle offset if playback isn't in sync, and users can also lock in a sleep timer.

An in-app purchase removes banner ads from the library interface and when playback is paused.

nPlayer

(Image credit: Newin)

Android users tired of wrestling with freemium apps and obtrusive advertising might want to try out nPlayer, which does away with cumbersome monetization with a one-off payment of $4.99.

nPlayer is a versatile video player that supports a wide variety of media types, as well as DTS and AC3 audio, as well as subtitles, multi-track audio, as well as HDMI output and streaming to Chromecast or smart TVs. nPlayer also supports WebDAV, UPnP/DLNA, SMB, and cloud storage playback, so you’re not hampered by your phone’s limited storage space.

Archos Video Player

(Image credit: Archos)

Archos doesn't just build Android hardware. It also has one of the top Android video player apps in Archos Video Player.

Archos Video Player supports hardware accelerated playback on numerous formats and devices, and comes with plenty of advanced features. You'll find network playback support, subtitle support and a subtitle downloader. The app also offers automatic retrieval of show and movie details and poster art as well as a visually impressive library view.

If you're particular about organizing your media library and like having a visual flow to browsing your video files, give Archos Video Player a try.

Wondershare Player

(Image credit: Wondershare Software)

The versatile Wondershare Player may not have the same advanced playback and system settings of the rest of these best Android video players. But Wondershare supports a wide variety of file formats. It also works with subtitles, video streaming and Chromecast.

In addition, Wondershare also includes discovery tools for viewing videos from a variety of online sources such as TED, CNN and Funny or Die, with the option to download videos from some sources for later viewing.

AllCast

(Image credit: Clockwork Mod)

Rather than playing video on your tiny smartphone screen, why not stream it to a larger screen, such as a smart TV or through a streaming stick? AllCast is an Android video player designed to work with the best streaming devices such as Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and other streaming sticks and boxes supporting DLNA.

Users can stream videos (with subtitle support) as well as photos, videos and music from local storage, as well as cloud services. The free demo comes with a 5-minute viewing limit on videos and photos, allowing you to test out the app on your devices, with a premium key ($4.99) removing the limit.

LocalCast

(Image credit: Stefan Piedl)

Another great option for streaming to devices like Chromecast, Roku, and Fire TV is LocalCast, allowing you to stream videos, music, and photos.

Users can stream content stored locally on their phone, or from cloud storage providers like Google Drive and Dropbox. LocalCast even supports streaming from links as well as DLNA/UPnP connections or SMB file sharing.

The app is free to use, but some features like local media search are gated behind the Pro version in-app purchase (which also removes advertising).

Kodi

(Image credit: XBMC Foundation)

For something a bit more muscular than the other best Android video players, try out Kodi Media Center (formerly known as XBMC). This open-source app turns your Android device into a portable media hub, accessing locally stored content, as well as media and streams from network storage and the Internet.

Kodi is loaded with sorting and playback features, but this also makes it more intimidating to run and set up the first few times. Still, if you're willing to poke around, Kodi's a powerful media center app with a rich developer and user community.