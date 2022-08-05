Chase app review: Everything you need to know

The Chase app is more than just an account management tool. It's packed with many bonus features to help you improve your finances — from a built-in budget planner to a daily snapshot tool that gives you spending insights at a glance.

Calling all Chase users! If you have a bank account, credit card, loan, investment account, or anything else with Chase, this is THE app for you.

It’s packed with many features to help you manage all your Chase accounts, redeem rewards, track spending, pay bills, and more. It’s one of the top-rated finance apps for both Android and iOS users.

Chase app review: Features

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the things you can do with the Chase app.

Manage all your Chase accounts in one place

Apply for other accounts

Track spending and spot ways to save money

Send and receive payments with Zelle

Pay bills and Chase credit card payments

Transfer money between accounts

Lock and unlock cards

Deposit checks in the mobile app with Chase QuickDeposit

Redeem rewards and Chase offers

Find ATMs and branches

Relax with 24/7 fraud monitoring

But where does it shine? Here’s a closer look at Chase’s top features:

Manage accounts and investments

As the largest bank in the U.S., Chase has a lot of accounts you can open — checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, investments, and more.

One cool thing about the Chase app is that no matter how many accounts you have, they’re all consolidated into one easy-to-use interface. You can see your account balances, review recent transactions, and even set up custom alerts.

It’s essentially a centralized hub to help you stay organized and on top of your finances.

Track your credit journey

(Image credit: Chase)

These days, most banking apps have credit score monitoring. But what makes Chase so different? In a nutshell, the Chase app does a better job of helping you understand your credit score and the factors that affect it.

With its Credit Journey tool, you can:

View your VantageScore (updated weekly)

See how your credit score stacks up against others

Use the Score Simulator to see how certain activities would impact your credit score

Track your total credit balance, credit card utilization, and late payments

View a complete history of your credit score since signing up for Credit Journey

Get customized insights on how to improve your score

Tip: Anyone can use the Credit Journey tool for free — even if you’re not a Chase customer.

Redeem rewards, offers, and deals

Credit cards are Chase’s bread and butter. So there’s no doubt this section of its app is on point.

You can review your credit card benefits inside the app, as well as transfer and redeem rewards. Simply choose what you want to redeem your points for — cash, travel, gift cards, or Chase offers — and the app will take care of the rest.

Use the budget planner to save and monitor spending

(Image credit: Chase)

Chase’s budget planner tool is one of the best we’ve seen among traditional banks. While most banking apps let you track purchases, the Chase app takes it a step further by allowing you to create a customized budget based on your monthly income, recurring bills, and savings goals.

As you spend money throughout the month, it’s all consolidated into a pie chart so you can see how close you are to going over budget.

And if you want even more guidance, you can turn on the “daily pacing” tool to estimate how much you should spend per day to be under budget at the end of the month. This takes away the need to use a separate budgeting app like Mint.

Get spending insights with today’s snapshot

One of my favorite features inside the Chase app is Today’s Snapshot. It’s a snazzy tool that gives you daily insights into your finances so you can build better habits.

For instance, say you have a Chase credit card. Each time you log into the app, Today’s Snapshot will show you:

A line graph of your credit and debit card usage (like the one pictured above)

A breakdown of your spending by category (think shopping, food and drink, travel, and groceries)

The number of rewards points you’ve earned this week

Your credit card usage

How many times you’ve checked in with Snapshot this week

Knowledge is power. And together, these insights go a long way in helping you better your finances.

Get your questions answered with a Chase banker

Most of the time, you only call customer service if you’re having an issue with your account. But what if you want a financial health check-up or advice on your savings plan? It turns out you can do that inside the app too.

With the Chase app’s “Schedule a meeting” feature, you can set up a phone call or in-person meeting with a Chase banker. During this call, you can:

Open or upgrade your account

Apply for a credit card

Get a financial health checkup

Discuss a savings plan

Get help with your accounts

Chase app review: Pricing

The Chase app is free to use. It’s available on Android and iOS devices.

Chase app review: Ease of use

Overall, the Chase app is a solid banking app with millions of users. I’ve been using it for my credit cards for nearly a decade. And honestly, I really like it.

While the app used to feel clunky and dated a few years ago, the development team has made strides in modernizing and streamlining it. Now it’s clean and easy to navigate. And I really like all the financial insights I can see as I scroll through my accounts.

If there’s one negative about the Chase app, it’s that it can sometimes feel cluttered with product advertisements — after all, Chase wants you to have as many accounts with them as possible.

More recently, users are upset that Chase took away the app’s dark mode function — so now the app uses light mode by default.

Chase app review: Support

The Chase app doesn’t have a built-in chat function for live support, but you can still contact customer support in one of four ways:

Chat with the in-app digital assistant

Schedule a phone call or in-person meeting with a Chase banker

Visit a local Chase branch

Call 1-800-935-9935 to speak with a representative

MY EXPERIENCE: I called Chase customer service on July 14, 2022, and was on hold for two minutes. The representative I spoke to was an absolute delight and did a thorough job answering all of my questions. As big as Chase is, I was amazed at how quickly I was put through to someone.

One quick tip — When you call customer service, you’ll be asked to enter your debit or credit card number before you can speak to someone. If you don’t have this info, just press 0 when you hear this prompt. It’ll redirect you straight to customer service.

How the Chase app stacks up against the competition

The four largest banks in the U.S. are Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, and Wells Fargo. So how does the Chase app stack up against its top competitors?

To start, all the apps have the same standard features you'd find with any banking app. You can manage accounts, transfer money, pay friends with Zelle, and monitor your credit score.

Beyond that, Chase stands out because it lets you create a personalized budget inside the app and set up recurring savings goals. The "Today's Snapshot" feature also gives you custom spending insights at a glance.

These features push Chase to the top, making it the highest-ranking app on the App Store and Google Play out of all four banks.

Chase app review: Verdict

As the largest bank in the U.S., Chase didn’t have to go out of its way to make an amazing banking app. But it did it anyway.

The Chase mobile app will blow you away with all of its bonus features. Two of our faves are the built-in budget planner (where you can set savings goals, monitor bills, and track your income), and the Daily Snapshot tool, where you get insights at a glance (such as your daily card usage and a breakdown of your spending by category).

Really, the Chase app is as good as it gets if you’re banking with a traditional institution. It’s clear the company has poured extra time into adding financial wellness features to help you develop smart habits.

And the cool part is, anyone can use the Credit Journey tool to monitor and build their credit — even if you’re not a Chase customer. Usually, you have to bank with an institution to get access to tools like this.

So if you’re already a Chase customer — or simply want to use Credit Journey to improve your financial health — there’s really no reason not to sign up. The Chase app has virtually everything you need.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I check my bank statement on the Chase app?

Follow these steps to review your bank statement:

Log in to the Chase app

Select the account you want to see a statement for

Select the three dots next to your account balance. (This pulls up a separate menu)

Click on "see statements"

Is the Chase app safe?

Yes, the Chase app comes with all the latest security features. 128-bit encryption helps keep you safe from potential hackers, and two-factor authentication helps verify it’s you signing in. You can also log in with a fingerprint or facial ID if your device supports it.

Inside the app, your account has 24/7 fraud monitoring for unusual activity. Plus, you can set up custom alerts and lock and unlock accounts with the tap of a button.

Does the Chase app have a fee?

No, the Chase app does not have a fee. It’s free to use and download.

How do I log out of the Chase mobile app?

The Chase app should automatically log you out after you exit the app or are inactive for a few minutes. That said, you can manually log out using these steps: