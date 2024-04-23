Win! Samsung's new budget Galaxy A35 is just $299 at Best Buy

The new Galaxy A35 could be one of best cheap phones of 2024. During our initial hands on, we loved the phone's cheap $399 price, brilliant display, and extensive camera features. Right now you can get it on sale and score a free gift card in the process.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy A35 for $299 at Best Buy with a free $40 gift card. To get this $299 price, you'll need to activate your phone during the checkout process. (You can choose this option on the product page). That's one of the best cell phone deals we've seen. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar credit, but the phone costs $399.

So what's so great about the Galaxy A35? For starters, it offers a lot of good hardware for your buck. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Unlike most budget phones that opt for two rear lenses, the A35 has three including a 50MP f/1.8 main, 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and 5MP f/2.4 macro. There's also a 13MP f/2.2 front camera.

In our Samsung Galaxy A35 hands-on, we were happy to see that the A35 runs pretty much the same interface as other top-of-the-line Galaxy phones like the Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra. Enthusiasts will love all the different modes at their disposal with the Galaxy A35, including modes that bring full manual controls for both photos and videos.

Meanwhile on the performance front, the A35 responds pretty well navigating around the interface, running apps, and watching videos. We haven't put it through any GPU-intensive tests yet, but so far we like what we see. That said, it's worth noting that the Galaxy 35 doesn't have any of the Galaxy AI features that recently became accessible to older Galaxy phones through a software update. Nevertheless, it's still an impressive phone that's worth the cost of admission.