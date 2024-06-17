These Optus Samsung Galaxy S24 deals will score you a Galaxy Watch 6 for AU$0

The end of financial year sales are here, and if you've had your eye on any of the Samsung Galaxy S24 models, now may be the perfect time to snap it up. Optus, synonymous with great mobile coverage and affordable plan prices, has just dropped the mother of all EOFY phone deals for Samsung's newest handsets.

With savings of AU$200 on offer over 24 or 36 months, you can score the latest S24, S24 Plus or S24 Ultra for a discounted rate if you sign up for a SIM and device payment plan. What's more, if you sign up for an eligible plan, you can score a Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) for AU$0 upfront — that's a value of AU$698 for the wearable alone.

But you better act fast — this Samsung Galaxy EOFY deal is only available while stocks last and will end on June 30, 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (256GB) + Galaxy Watch 6 | 24 or 36 month contract | from AU$95.30p/m at Optus Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the Galaxy S24 packs a punch and features new Galaxy AI features that add more utility to the phone. Among some of the top offers right now for the S24, this Optus offer takes the cake, with maximum savings of up to AU$200.16 on offer. We've chosen the cheapest available SIM plan for this phone — the Small Choice Data plan with 50GB over 36 months — that's an additional AU$52p/m on top of the device payment. With 5G network access, no excess data charges and unlimited standard talk and text, this plan costs under AU$90p/m, which is pretty astonishing for a brand-new phone. Plus, you'll also receive the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) alongside your new phone for AU$0 upfront if you select an AU$10p/m data plan for the watch at checkout. What a bargain. First month cost: AU$95.30 | Minimum total cost: AU$2,134.40 (includes plan fees and chosen add-ons)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (256GB) + Galaxy Watch6 | 24 or 36 month contract | from AU$103.62p/m at Optus This Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus deal is a step above the S24 offer since you'll get the Plus model for a similarly discounted price. On top of having a larger battery, the new Galaxy AI features add a ton of functionality to the phone, saving you more time. It's also a fantastic camera phone boosted by its 3x optical zoom camera. We've also chosen the cheapest SIM plan for this phone — the Small Choice Data plan with 50GB over 36 months — for an additional AU$52p/m on top of the device payment. The plan comes with 5G network access, no excess data charges and unlimited standard talk and text. Plus, you'll also receive the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) alongside your new phone for AU$0 upfront if you select an AU$10p/m data plan for the watch at checkout. First month cost: AU$103.62 | Minimum total cost: AU$$2,433.92 (includes plan fees and chosen add-ons)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) + Galaxy Watch 6 | 24 or 36 month contract | from AU$117.52p/m at Optus We've previously called this device Samsung's best flagship phone thanks to the substantial power of Galaxy AI. Not only can it translate conversations over the phone, but it can use generative AI to edit photos. Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the Galaxy S24 Ultra reaches new heights in graphics processing performance and battery life. For Samsung's premium S24 Ultra model, you'll still save AU$200.16 off the RRP, which is rather impressive. Again, we've selected the Small Choice Data plan with 50GB over 36 months for this phone, for an additional AU$52p/m on top of the device payment. The plan comes with 5G network access, no excess data charges and unlimited standard talk and text. And like the above S24 models, you'll receive the Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) alongside your new phone for AU$0 upfront if you select an AU$10p/m data plan for the watch at checkout, which brings the total plan to AU$117.52p/m. First month cost: AU$117.52 | Minimum total cost: AU$$$2,245.32 (includes plan fees and chosen add-ons)

Do note though, that you'll need to select a SIM plan for your device to be eligible for the offer, as there are no savings on offer if you were to buy any of the phones outright. If you decide to cancel your plan or switch to another plan, you'll need to pay the remainder of the device fees outright.

You can also add three months of free Optus Upgrade and Protect, so if anything happens to your phone within the first few months of your service, you can easily replace or upgrade your headset for no extra charge. After this time though, Upgrade and Protect will cost you AU$15p/m.

If you're interested in any other Optus prepaid or postpaid EOFY deals, you can check them out in the widget below.