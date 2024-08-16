Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could fix this Galaxy S24 Ultra issue

News
By
published

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's design could make it easier to use than the S24 Ultra.

Galaxy s25 Ultra concept design by Technizo Concept on YouTube
(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

We're hearing that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's engineering could address part of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's display design that makes it tricky for some people to use. This comes from Ice Universe, who already leaked the design of the top Galaxy S25 model, and has now given some additional context.

IU begins with a complaint about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design; that its width is taken up by slightly too much bezel and side rail. This makes the S24 Ultra it harder to use since there's further to reach from the edge if you're trying to use the phone one-handed, and especially if you equip the phone with a case.

However, this should all be fixed next year. IU says that the S25 Ultra is narrower while having a wider display, addressing both of the problems he initially mentioned. He doesn’t tell us the new measurements however, just telling a commenter that the S25 Ultra has a similar thickness to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Making big feel small

Big phones are always going to be harder to handle than small phones, but there are ways to address this. Making the sides of the display and the back panel curved is one option, although this trend seems to be dying out. While decreasing the bezel and side rail width won’t have as big an impact as curved edges, it is still good to hear Samsung could still be making a positive change to the design of its 2025 flagship phone.

Other rumors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra tell us it could get curvier corners to shake up its design, more RAM to help with performance and AI features, plus ultrawide/telephoto camera updates. We'll happily take all of these, but none of these would appear to provide a killer edge to the S25 UItra that would allow it to easily take on the newly announced Pixel 9 Pro XL or the anticipated iPhone 16 Pro Max.

We'll probably have to wait until January next year to see the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra actually launch. But you can read our rumor hubs in the meantime if you want to learn more.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 220 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
3
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Google Pixel 8
4
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
6
Pixel 8 Hazel 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
7
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8a
(Black)
Our Review
9
AT&T Google Pixel 8a
Walmart
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
10
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Verizon
Preorder
Load more deals
Richard Priday
Richard Priday
Assistant Phones Editor

Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.