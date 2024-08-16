Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could fix this Galaxy S24 Ultra issue

We're hearing that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's engineering could address part of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's display design that makes it tricky for some people to use. This comes from Ice Universe, who already leaked the design of the top Galaxy S25 model, and has now given some additional context.

IU begins with a complaint about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design; that its width is taken up by slightly too much bezel and side rail. This makes the S24 Ultra it harder to use since there's further to reach from the edge if you're trying to use the phone one-handed, and especially if you equip the phone with a case.

However, this should all be fixed next year. IU says that the S25 Ultra is narrower while having a wider display, addressing both of the problems he initially mentioned. He doesn’t tell us the new measurements however, just telling a commenter that the S25 Ultra has a similar thickness to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Making big feel small

Big phones are always going to be harder to handle than small phones, but there are ways to address this. Making the sides of the display and the back panel curved is one option, although this trend seems to be dying out. While decreasing the bezel and side rail width won’t have as big an impact as curved edges, it is still good to hear Samsung could still be making a positive change to the design of its 2025 flagship phone.

Other rumors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra tell us it could get curvier corners to shake up its design, more RAM to help with performance and AI features, plus ultrawide/telephoto camera updates. We'll happily take all of these, but none of these would appear to provide a killer edge to the S25 UItra that would allow it to easily take on the newly announced Pixel 9 Pro XL or the anticipated iPhone 16 Pro Max.

We'll probably have to wait until January next year to see the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra actually launch. But you can read our rumor hubs in the meantime if you want to learn more.

