Rumor claims iPhone SE 4 could have a Dynamic Island — but I have my doubts

News
By Tom Pritchard
published

iPhone SE 4 tipped to come with an iPhone 16-inspired design

The Dynamic Island on an iPhone 14 Pro Max
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone SE 4 is coming at some point, and there’s been a lot of speculation about what sort of design it may have. Because the iPhone 8-inspired look of the iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 is looking really dated — especially by cheap phone standards.

Speculation on the design ranges from Apple taking inspiration from the iPhone XR and the iPhone 14, both of which have prominent notches at the top of the display. However a new rumor claims that the iPhone SE 4 may actually swap the notch for a Dynamic Island cutout instead.

That’s according to leaker MajinBu on Twitter/X at any rate. They don’t offer any additional details about the cutout itself, but the iPhone SE 4 may come with a design inspired by the iPhone 16.

How that will work isn’t entirely clear, since Bu also claims that the phone will have similar dimensions to the 6.1-inch iPhone XR and a single camera lens — something only currently seen on other iPhone SE phones.

See more

It’s worth remembering that Majin Bu has a pretty mixed track record with Apple leaks, and even points out that the design isn’t certain. Evidently it’s still too early for the design to have been finalized, and things may change. No doubt because Apple is currently prototyping multiple designs before making a final decision.

Honestly, though, I wouldn’t be mad if Apple released the iPhone SE 4 with the Dynamic Island. Display notches became a necessary evil for a time, but most phone makers realized that cutouts were a much less intrusive option. But Apple clung to the design for several years, likely because of Face ID requirements, only starting to phase it out with the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in 2022.

But you have to remember that the iPhone SE is supposed to be the cheap iPhone, and that means compromise and sacrifice. If you want the phone to stay under $500, you’re not going to get a whole range of premium features. Hence the single camera lens, the current dated design and so on. I’d wager the odds of having a Dynamic Island before the iPhone SE 5 are slim.

But we’re not going to know for sure until we get much closer to the phone’s release date. The iPhone SE 4 is currently expected to arrive some time in 2025, three years after the launch of its predecessor, which means there’s some waiting to do. But in the meantime you can keep up to date with all the latest news and rumors in our iPhone SE 4 hub.

More from Tom's Guide

Phone
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Network
Arrow
Mint Mobile US
Twigby US
Ultra Mobile US
US Mobile US
Monthly Cost
Arrow
Any Monthly Cost
Upfront Cost
Arrow
Any Upfront Cost
Data
Arrow
Any Data
powered by
Toms Guide
in association with WhistleOut
Plans
Unlocked
Showing 10 of 125 deals
Filters
Arrow
Samsung Galaxy A54
(Installments)
Galaxy A54 5G
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 6a
(Installments)
Pixel 6a 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy A54
Galaxy A54 5G
2GBdata
Icon
Data:
Shared Additional Data at $2 per 1GB
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
International calls from the US
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
International text from the US
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
Pixel 7a 128GB
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 6a
(Installments)
Pixel 6a 128GB
15GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at Mint Mobile
Get $50 off this p...
Learn More
Samsung Galaxy A54
Galaxy A54 5G
1GBdata
Unlimited mins
Unlimitedtexts
US Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront
View
at US Mobile
Get 30 Days FREE T...
Learn More
Google Pixel 7a
(Installments)
Pixel 7a 128GB
5GBdata
Icon
Data:
(reduced speeds after monthly data allotment is used to continue unlimited)
Unlimited mins
Icon
Calls:
Calls to MX & CA included
Unlimitedtexts
Icon
Texts:
Messaging to MX & CA included
Mint Mobile US
No contract
Free
 upfront