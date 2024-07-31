iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max tipped for huge Wi-Fi upgrade — but not new iPhone 16
This game-changing feature could be coming to high-end phones
Apple is hard at work on the upcoming iPhone 16 (and iPhone 17, if the rumors are to be believed). We fully expect to find the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro on our best phones list. If the latest Wi-Fi 7 rumor is true, the Pro versions could get a leg up on the cheaper models thanks to full Wi-Fi 7 support.
The rumor comes to us from the Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes. It says that it's "widely expected" that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will support Wi-Fi 7, which is a big deal for both speed and connection quality for buyers of the new smartphones.
Of course, to take advantage of Wi-Fi 7, you'll need to have one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers in your home. If you do, you'll get all the benefits of the latest and greatest in connectivity, including the ability to send and receive data over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands at the same time. With all three bands, you have faster Wi-Fi speeds and lower latency over a stronger connection, which are all good things.
This isn't the first crop of rumors about Wi-Fi 7 coming to iPhone 16 Pro models, as supply chain analyst Jeff Pu reported the same thing last year.
Samsung already supports Wi-Fi 7 on devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so it makes sense for Apple to push forward with this upgrade. It is disappointing that it only plans to push the faster connectivity on the more expensive Pro models. Still, it's not entirely surprising since the company needs something other than the cameras to make the pricier version stand out.
We'll have to wait until Apple makes the iPhone 16 models official before we'll know for sure what kind of Wi-Fi the devices are packing. There's always a chance Apple offers Wi-Fi 7 on the cheaper models too, but based on these rumors, that doesn't seem overly likely.
